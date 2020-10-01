Lynnfield back in red
After dropping from red to yellow in the state’s COVID-19 metric last week, Lynnfield got bad news on Wednesday as the state’s latest report showed the town had dipped back into the red. As a result, Cape Ann League competitor Lynnfield High will be forced to shut down fall sports again for at least another week.
The good news is no other CAL school districts are currently experiencing significant COVID spikes. Triton, specifically Rowley, is now up into the yellow along with Hamilton-Wenham and North Reading, but Newburyport is down to the green after being listed as yellow last week. Amesbury, Georgetown, Ipswich, M-E, Pentucket and Rockport are all unshaded in the latest report.
Clippers improve to 2-0
The Newburyport golf team stayed unbeaten on the young season Wednesday, beating North Reading 140-130 to improve to 2-0 on the year. Andrew Cullen led the Clippers with 29 points, Grady Childs followed up his breakout performance Tuesday with 28 and Colin Richmond added 24. Newburyport will be back in action on Saturday when the Clippers host Manchester Essex at the Rowley Country Club.
Career-high for Spencer
Pentucket golf star Ava Spencer enjoyed a career outing in Wednesday’s 98-85 loss to Hamilton-Wenham, recording 34 points to lead the Sachems by a significant margin. Nick Kutcher was second on the team with 14 points and Hamilton-Wenham was led by Peter Gourdeau with 21 points. The Sachems (0-2) will be at North Reading on Friday.
Captains Corner
With fall sports set to return this week, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com once tryouts begin this Friday or any time after captains have been selected if they have not been already. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Apple Harvest Run
This year’s 31st annual Apple Harvest Run will be held virtually due to the pandemic, and those who register can complete the 5-mile, 5K or children’s 1-mile fun run on their own anytime between Oct. 4-18. Registration is $30 for the 5-mile and 5K and $15 for the children’s 1-mile fun run, and all proceeds will benefit educational programs at the Dr. John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury. For more information, visit http://www.appleharvestrun.org.
