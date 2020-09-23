Malenfant returns
After stepping away for a year due to an arm injury, Steve Malenfant has returned as head coach of the Newburyport golf program, athletic director Kyle Hodsdon said this week. Prior to his injury, Malenfant had served as Newburyport golf’s coach for nine seasons, going 87-56 overall including an 11-3 mark in his most recent season in 2018.
During Malenfant’s year-long absence, Newburyport Wall of Fame coach Bill Pettingell came out of retirement to fill the void on short notice. With Pettingell at the helm the Clippers enjoyed a successful season, going 8-6 while finishing second at the annual River Rivals Tournament. The Clippers are scheduled to open their season on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against Pentucket at the Haverhill Country Club.
Northeastern Conference to play
Last month Northeastern Conference officials voted to postpone all fall sports to the floating Fall 2 season, doing so in large part because several member schools were located in high risk “red” districts at the time. The decision prompted an outcry from athletes across the league, who held rallies and peaceful protests in several communities and ultimately helped convince their schools to reconsider. With enough schools approved to participate to hold a season, the league recently announced its schedules for soccer, field hockey, cross country and golf.
NECC Golf Tournament
Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Northern Essex Community College’s third Annual Golf Tournament held on August 31 at the Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill was a resounding success, raising $16,460 for the college’s athletic programs. With more than nearly 35 event sponsors, the tournament attracted a sold-out crowd of 125 golfers representing 32 teams. The top team was comprised of Jacob McAdam, John Maginnis, Jon Pierce and William Kannan.
Captains Corner
With fall sports set to return this week, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com once tryouts begin this Friday or any time after captains have been selected if they have not been already. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Apple Harvest Run
This year’s 31st annual Apple Harvest Run will be held virtually due to the pandemic, and those who register can complete the 5-mile, 5K or children’s 1-mile fun run on their own anytime between Oct. 4-18. Registration is $30 for the 5-mile and 5K and $15 for the children’s 1-mile fun run, and all proceeds will benefit educational programs at the Dr. John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury. For more information, visit http://www.appleharvestrun.org.
Garrant fundraiser continues
The Reid Landry Garrant Foundation’s ongoing Night of Giving fundraiser is continuing throughout the fall, and as of Tuesday the event had raised just under $10,000. The original event, which honors the memory of former Pentucket football player Reid Garrant, was planned for June but was canceled due to the pandemic, prompting the foundation to shift to a virtual format instead. Garrant, who died at age 22 in June of 2018 after a brief battle with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APML/APL), was also recently featured by the Jimmy Fund as part of September’s leukemia awareness month campaign. Anyone interested in supporting the Reid Landry Garrant Foundation can donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/n9mde3-reidsrebels.
