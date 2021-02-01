McHugh scores first goal
Zach McHugh scored his first career varsity goal on Saturday to help the Newburyport boys hockey team to a 3-1 win over Lynnfield. In doing so, the Clippers are now 6-0-1 on the year with two crucial league matchups coming up against Triton that will decide the Cape Ann League title. In addition to McHugh, Newburyport also got goals from Tony Lucci and Jon Groth along with two assists from Zach Lever and one assist each from Owen Spence, Zach Wilson and John Donovan. The Clippers will now look ahead to Saturday’s game against Triton, the first of two games in three days against the Vikings.
Clippers beat ex-teammates again
A couple of weeks ago, Newburyport girls hockey won its inaugural game against former co-op partners Masconomet in an exciting 3-2 thriller. When the two sides met up again on Saturday Newburyport made sure there was no room for doubt, routing the Chieftains 5-1 for a dominant win. Shannon Brennan led the way with two goals, Abby Stauss had a goal and two assists, Erin Irons and Katie Brown each scored once and Hannah Gross, Brooke Rogers and Kaylie Sullivan all had assists, and eighth grade goalie Allie Bell also made 21 saves.
Newburyport followed up Saturday’s win with an exciting 2-2 tie against Beverly on Sunday night, with Stauss scoring two goals late to help the Clippers pull out the draw. The Clippers are now 3-2-1 on the year and are scheduled to play Marblehead on Monday.
Daly scores late winner
In one of the most exciting local games of the season, Pentucket boys basketball pulled out its first win of the year on a late winner by Nick Daly, who delivered his team a thrilling 47-46 win over Triton with three seconds remaining. Daly led Pentucket with 13 points and Che Condon added 11, and Triton was led by Quintin McHale (12 points) and Dylan Wilkinson (11 points). Pentucket (1-2) will look to make it two in a row on Tuesday against Ipswich, while Triton (3-5) is at Newburyport on Monday.
Hallinan erupts against NR
Avery Hallinan had a monster performance against North Reading on Friday, and her Amesbury girls basketball team needed every one of her 32 points to help pull off the 48-46 win. Hallinan did most of her damage close to the basket, slashing to the rim for nine field goals and 14 made free throws. Amesbury collectively struggled with foul trouble and had a lot of trouble with North Reading’s grinding defense, but the Indians were able to hold off a late Hornet push to pull out the win. Amesbury (4-1) has now won four straight and will face Manchester Essex next Thursday.
Cleveland gets hot
Pentucket’s Arielle Cleveland continued her sharp shooting on Friday night, knocking down four 3-pointers on her way to a 20-point performance in her team’s 61-28 win over Triton. In addition to Cleveland, Pentucket was also led by Mackenzie Currie (14 points) and Megan Reading (8 points). Triton’s top scorer was Molly Kimball (10 points). Pentucket (7-0) will next face Rockport on Monday while Triton (2-4) takes on Newburyport on Monday.
