Call to the hall
Merrimac’s Jennifer (Crossman) Palermo will be posthumously inducted into the Penn State Brandywine Athletics Hall of Fame, the school announced this week. Palermo, who died at 50 in November, was a tennis star at PSU Brandywine who went undefeated in two seasons between 1988 and 1989. She won back-to-back Commonwealth Campus Athletic Conference and Eastern Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference No. 1 singles titles, and after her sophomore year she transferred to Temple University.
Palermo is one of five inductees into PSU Brandywine’s 2020-21 Hall of Fame class, which is the second in school history. She and her fellow inductees will be honored during a weekend ceremony during the upcoming spring semester.
NEC postpones
According to The Salem News, the Northeastern Conference principals voted 9-0-3 on Tuesday to move all fall sports to the floating “Fall 2” season in early spring. The NEC, which includes Beverly, Danvers, Gloucester, Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Marblehead, Masconomet, Peabody, Salem, Saugus, Swampscott and Winthrop, made the decision due to the fact that five of the league’s schools are located in communities labeled “red” in the Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 metric. The move affects boys and girls soccer, field hockey, volleyball, golf and cross country, plus football, which has already been pushed to the early spring statewide.
Softball clinics
The Newburyport High School coaching staff and players, in conjunction with the Pioneer Softball League, will be offering youth softball clinics this fall. The focus will be on general softball skills as well as pitching development. Clinics will be held Sunday mornings (start times vary based on age), and the cost is $35 for 10 weeks. Email JV Coach David Brody for more information and for a registration form at dsbrody@comcast.net.
Spartan AAU tryouts
The Spartan AAU basketball program will be holding fall tryouts this Sunday, Aug. 30 at The Sports Barn in Hampton, N.H. Tryouts for boys and girls in grades 3-6 will run from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., grades 7-8 will be 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and high school players will be 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Those interested in signing up can visit www.nhspartans.com, and for more information contact Chris Coates at coatesnew@hotmail.com.
Commented
