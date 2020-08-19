MIAA decision coming
The MIAA Covid-19 Task Force has approved recommendations for the high school fall season that will be presented to the MIAA Board of Directors and released to the public on Wednesday. According to a report from the Boston Herald’s Matt Feld, the recommendations include using a condensed four-season structure, with a “Fall 2” season wedged between the winter and spring seasons for football and other moderate/high risk sports that can’t be played in the fall. The Board of Directors meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., follow us on Twitter (@MacCerullo) for live updates throughout.
Nor’Easters win on Burrill walk-off
Amesbury’s Logan Burrill delivered a two-out, walk-off single to lead the Rowley Nor’Easters past Peabody Champions Pub 4-3 in Game 3 of the North Shore Baseball League semifinals on Monday.
With the score tied at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Pat Costigan (2 for 4) drew a leadoff walk and then moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Joe Rogato. Josh Goldstein later drew a walk to bring Burrill to the plate, and the former Amesbury High standout came through to give his team the series lead.
Amesbury’s Levi Burrill pitched a complete game to pick up the win, allowing three runs (one earned) in seven innings, and Costigan threw out a runner at the plate from left field to help keep the Pub’s offense in check.
Game 4 will be played at Twi Field in Danvers on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Triton falls in ECBL finals
The Triton 17U baseball team’s season came to an end with a 9-1 loss to Beverly-Salem in the Essex County Baseball League junior division finals on Monday night. Dylan Watson led Triton at the plate, going 2 for 3 while scoring the team’s lone run, while Ryan Lindholm went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Triton wraps up a great summer at 16-8 overall and as the league’s regular-season champion, while Beverly-Salem takes home the title after going undefeated in the double-elimination playoffs.
ITL finals begin tonight
The Rowley Rams and Manchester Mariners will meet in the Intertown Twilight League championship series for the second straight year starting tonight. The series opens at Eiras Park in Rowley at 5:30 p.m., Game 2 will be at Memorial Field in Essex on Thursday, and Game 3 will be back in Rowley on Saturday. If necessary, Game 4 of the best-of-five series would be played in Essex on Sunday and the decisive Game 5 would be in Rowley next Tuesday.
Freiermuths leading charge
Since the Big Ten announced that it won’t be playing college football this fall, dozens of players and families from across the conference have spoken out urging school leaders to reconsider. Among those urging a return to play are Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth, the star Penn State tight end and former Pentucket great, and his parents Dianne and John. Dianne Freiermuth, a longtime Pentucket field hockey assistant, currently serves as president of the Penn State Football Parents Association and recently released a letter on behalf of the parents arguing in favor of playing.
“The players want to play this season,” she wrote. “While risk can never be eliminated Penn State has minimized this risk and the season can be played in a safe manner. While I respect the viewpoint of others who may feel differently about the upcoming season, I have full trust in the decisions made by our football coaches and staff.”
The full letter, along with an additional letter to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren signed by the Freiermuths and dozens of other Penn State parents, can be found online at a variety of Penn State focused outlets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.