Winter tournaments cancelled
The MIAA Board of Directors voted unanimously not to hold state tournaments during the upcoming winter high school season during its meeting on Thursday morning. In addition, the MIAA also voted to maintain the current start and end dates for the winter season, which are Monday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Feb. 21, and recommended that schools continue to compete within their own leagues or geographical areas.
The MIAA also laid out its timeline for winter sports approval pending the publication of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ winter sports guidelines, which are expected to be finalized next week. Once the EEA releases its guidelines, the various sports committees will have five school days to present sport-specific guidance and modifications to the MIAA Sports Medicine Committee. The Sports Medicine Committee will then present viable winter sports and their modifications to the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force, which will then recommend sports to be included in the winter season to the MIAA Board of Directors. Any sports that can’t be held safely this winter could either be postponed to the floating Fall 2 season, to the spring or cancelled altogether.
CAL experiencing COVID spike
The Cape Ann League area is experiencing its largest COVID-19 outbreak since fall sports began, and Thursday night’s latest update from the Department of Public Health indicated that Newburyport, Salisbury, Georgetown and Lynnfield are all now listed as high-risk “red” communities. How that designation might impact high school sports will be determined by school officials in the next day, but Georgetown athletic director Ryan Browner said that at the very least Georgetown’s field hockey and soccer games through Monday will be postponed.
Some good news in the report, however, is that not only is West Newbury now out of the red, but the entire Pentucket school district is in the lowest risk “unshaded” category. The full CAL breakdown is as follows. Red: Georgetown, Lynnfield, Newburyport, Triton. Yellow: Amesbury, Ipswich, North Reading. Green: None. Unshaded: Hamilton-Wenham, Manchester Essex, Pentucket, Rockport.
Amesbury cross country sweeps
The Amesbury cross country teams braved the rain on Thursday to sweep their meet with Georgetown, with the boys winning 22-37 while the girls won by forfeit due to low Georgetown numbers. Ethan Rowe was the top finisher for the boys, taking first overall in 17:52, followed by Georgetown’s Mike Cahill (2nd, 17:54), Amesbury’s Alex Pucillo (3rd, 17:55),. Georgetown’s Mason Behl (4th, 18:09) and Amesbury’s Xavier Roy (5th, 18:15), Drew Sanford (6th, 18:48) and Andre Bailin (7th, 19:29). For the girls, Georgetown’s Avery Upite (19:50) and Grace Sousa (19:57) were the top finishers, followed by Amesbury’s Abbey Allain (3rd, 21:59), Sadie Cacho-Negrete (4th, 22:04), Piper Hogg (5th, 23:22), Annica Chambers (6th, 24:28) and Anna Bailey (7th, 24:44).
Field hockey postponed
Due to the ongoing rain moving through the area two local field hockey games have been postponed. Thursday’s Newburyport vs. Ipswich field hockey game was pushed back a week and will be played next Thursday, and Friday’s Triton vs. Amesbury field hockey game has been postponed a day and will be played Saturday at 2 p.m. instead. Newburyport’s next game will now be on Tuesday against Lynnfield, and with a win the Clippers can clinch at least a share of their first CAL title since 2011.
Edelman out
According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman underwent a precautionary knee procedure this week and will miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Edelman, who was absent from Thursday’s practice, has been dealing with a knee injury all season and has clearly been affected as his production and playing time have fallen off significantly from last year. With fellow receiver N’Keal Harry also expected to miss Sunday’s game with a concussion the Patriots are likely to be thin at receiver, with only Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Matthew Slater and practice squad players Isaiah Zuber, Kristian Wilkerson and Mason Kinsey available for the game.
Spartans Basketball Winter Skills
Spartans Basketball will be holding Winter Skills sessions at the Sports Barn on 95 Drakeside road in Hampton, N.H. The program runs for eight weeks beginning on Friday, Nov. 20 from 4-5 p.m. (grades 2-6) and 5-6 p.m. (grades 7-12). The cost is $100 for unlimited skills sessions or $20 per drop in. Register at NHSpartans.com or e-mail CoatesNew@hotmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.