Sports in a Minute: MIAA TMC approves new football, wrestling alignments

Football, wrestling alignments approved
The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee approved new alignments for football and wrestling during its meeting on Tuesday, while also discussing potential options for how the fall season could be structured depending on if and when sports are given the thumbs up to play by the state. No votes were taken on fall sports and the committee expects to meet again next week once the state’s K-12 sports guidelines are released.
Under the new wrestling alignments, Triton and Pentucket will remain in Division 3 North while the Georgetown-Ipswich co-op will be moved up to Division 2 North.
The football alignments were initially rejected for the second time but later approved on the condition that revisions be made to bring co-op program placement into compliance with TMC recommendations. The revised alignment document was not yet available as of press time, but the initial alignment plan rejected back in June would have had Newburyport move up to Division 4, Pentucket and Triton remain in Division 5, Amesbury move down to Division 6 and Georgetown move down to Division 8. It’s unclear at this point how the revisions may have affected those placements.
Schools will now have the opportunity to appeal their placement in hopes of either moving up or down, and once finalized all new alignments will take effect starting in the 2021-22 school year.
Six Patriots opt out
Six members of the New England Patriots, including four returning or projected starters, have announced they are opting out of the upcoming 2020 NFL season due to coronavirus health concerns. The players are linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, right tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Danny Vitale, running back Brandon Bolden and offensive lineman Najee Toran. Hightower and Vitale both recently became fathers, Chung is expecting another child soon and Cannon is at higher risk medically as a cancer survivor.
Hightower and Chung are among New England’s longest tenured veterans and have been key pieces of the team’s defense throughout its recent championship run, and Cannon has been a starter on the offensive line since 2016. Vitale was projected to succeed James Develin as the starting fullback, and Bolden has been a key special teamer. Toran spent all of 2019 on the practice squad.
The decisions to opt out will leave some key holes in New England’s lineup. The Patriots now enter the season without any of their top linebackers from last fall — Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts all left in free agency. Chung’s decision opens an opportunity for top pick Kyle Dugger at safety, Cannon’s for second-year pro Yodny Cajuste at right tackle, and Vitale’s for International Player Pathway participant Jakob Johnson and rookie Dalton Keene at fullback.
Rams fall to Mariners
The Rowley Rams lost the first of their home-and-home series with the defending Intertown Twilight League champion Manchester Mariners on Tuesday, falling 5-1 on the road. With the loss, Rowley is now 4-3 on the season heading into tonight’s rematch with Manchester at Eiras Park. The Rams are one game out of first place behind Manchester and the Rockport Townies, both of whom are now 5-2. Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.
NYHL Youth Hockey
The Newburyport Youth Hockey League has space available for hockey players at the Mite Instructional, U8 (Mite) and U10 (Squirt) levels for the upcoming 2020-2021 youth hockey season. Anyone interested in registering for the season should email directors@nyhl.org or visit the NYHL website at www.nyhl.org for more information.
