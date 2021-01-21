Sports in a Minute: MIAA votes against holding state tournaments for "Fall 2" season

No Fall 2 tournaments
Following similar decisions ahead of the fall and winter high school seasons, the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday against holding state tournaments during the upcoming “Fall 2” season. The decision means there will be no MIAA postseason for football, girls volleyball or indoor track, all of which were moved to the Fall 2 season due to complications posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Fall 2 season is scheduled to run from Feb. 22 to April 25, and the MIAA is expected to approve safety modifications for the Fall 2 sports over the next two weeks. The MIAA TMC did express hope that state tournaments could be held for spring sports later in the year, which would mark the first MIAA postseason events since last winter’s tournaments were cut short just prior to the state finals.
Hardy ties Pentucket record
While it was largely a tough day for Pentucket hockey, which lost to North Reading 6-2, a big silver lining came in the closing moments when Richie Hardy recorded an assist on Cam Smith’s late goal. That assist was the third of the season for the senior, and it also brought Hardy to 120 points for his career, tying Billy Bomba for the all-time career scoring record in Pentucket hockey history. Carson Purcell also scored in the loss and Jack Sorenson, Nolan Gorski and Noah Parmenter each had assists as Pentucket fell to 3-2 on the year.
Spence, Archer lead Clippers
Newburyport boys hockey cruised to a convincing 6-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday night, with Owen Spence and Ryan Archer each tallying two goals each for the Clippers. John Donovan and Zach Wilson each scored once as well as Newburyport improved to 2-0-1 on the year. The Clippers will next face Lynnfield on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Graf Rink.
Captains Corner
With winter sports finally underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ITBR Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Inter-Town Babe Ruth season. Players ages 13-15 that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible, with the 13 and 14 year old divisions expected to start playing in mid-April while the 15-year-old division likely won’t start until mid-June to avoid high school conflicts. Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31 and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or by email at post150baseball@gmail.com.
Spartans Spring AAU Basketball
Tryouts for the 2021 Spartans Spring AAU Basketball program are approaching and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the Sports Barn Facility in Hampton, N.H. Tryouts for boys and girls in grades 2-6 will run from 3 to 4 p.m., boys and girls in grades 7-8 will be 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. and high school boys and girls will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Chris Coates at coatesnew@hotmail.com.
