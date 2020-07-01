MIAA update
What will high school sports look like this coming school year? That’s the million dollar question on everyone’s mind as the fall approaches, and this week the MIAA’s Covid-19 task force met to continue developing plans for a wide range of scenarios. In summary, nothing has been decided and everything is still up in the air, but two of the major topics discussed included the possibility of moving the start of the fall season up to Aug. 1 and having everything wrapped up by Oct. 31, and also the possibility of flipping some or all fall and spring sports, which would mean baseball in the fall and football in the spring. There was significant discussion about the pros and cons of both ideas and those talks remain ongoing.
Some of the other highlights from the task force’s meeting include:
- A survey has been sent to all school superintendents, principals, athletic directors, coaches and trainers in hopes of gathering information about concerns and expectations for athletics this fall. That information will help guide any decisions going forward.
- Three sub-groups have been created to look at three possibilities for a return to school. A “new normal” group that addresses how MIAA rules may need to be adjusted should school resume with new health protocols in place. A “hybrid” group that addresses how sports might be conducted if some students return but others don’t, and a “remote” group that will focus on assisting students and coaches no matter how things play out – including if fall sports are ultimately canceled.
- A “return to play” document is being developed by the MIAA’s Sports Medicine Committee. The committee is awaiting state guidance before any final plans are released. The committee has also asked the Mass Department of Public Health to allow physicals to be valid for 18 months.
- The creation of a disclaimer document for all member schools has been discussed, and the task force is also working on a “Do’s and Don’t’s” document with respect to returning to play.
- School leaders will be encouraged to engage with their local Board of Health to determine how they’ll be allowed to move forward.
- A project is underway to identify the entire square footage of nearly every school in the state to help determine how many students each school can safely bring back.
The task force will be reporting to the MIAA’s Board of Directors at their July 21 meeting.
White hot heat
Because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the high school baseball season, we didn’t get a chance to see Rowley’s Thomas White pitch for Phillips Academy baseball this past spring. That hasn’t stopped scouts from getting a look at the freshman phenom, who was ranked as the No. 1 high school freshman in the country by Perfect Game last September.
Earlier this month the 15-year-old White took part in the 2020 Northeast East Coast Pro and Area Code Tryout, a “procase” featuring the top prospects from across the northeast and eastern Canada. The event took place at Hartford’s Dunkin Donuts Park and required a recommendation from a Major League scout to attend, and the 6-foot-3 lefty made a big splash by hitting 95 miles per hour on the radar gun during his workout.
Night of Giving
The 2nd Annual Reid Landry Garrant Foundation Night of Giving will be an online only fundraiser this year due to the coronavirus, and the foundation has set a goal of $50,000 to help support its efforts to help local families affected by leukemia. Half of the proceeds will support the Reid Landry Garrant Foundation and the other half will go directly to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The foundation honors the memory of Reid Garrant, the former Pentucket football standout who died at age 22 following a brief battle with leukemia in June of 2018. The fundraiser has already raised more than $4,200, and to make a donation visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/n9mde3-reids-2nd-annual-night-of-giving?sharetype=teams&member=4373204&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=c4c8c57432a943e2ba0d2f96b791d4c4.
XCproject Running Camp
The 5th annual Cross Country Project (XCproject), a six-week summer training program for college, high school and middle school cross country runners will begin on Monday, July 6 and continue through Friday, Aug. 14 at the Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover. The camp is sponsored by the Merrimack Valley Striders and is run by XCproject director Fred Doyle. The onsite training will consist of 18 sessions on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Registration is $185, and for more information, contact Fred Doyle at Doyleteamsports@gmail.com or visit https://www.merrimackvalleystriders.com/content.aspx?page_id=4002&club_id=629580&item_id=1202774&actr=3.
