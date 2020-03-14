Sports in a Minute: Mike Rowinski's Northern Essex Hall of Fame induction postponed

Rowinski's NECC induction postponed
Northern Essex Community College has postponed its Athletic Hall of Fame event scheduled for March 24, where local basketball coaching legend Mike Rowinski was slated to be inducted posthumously.
Rowinski graduated from Northern Essex in 1981 and later spent 13 seasons as the school’s men’s basketball coach, going 227-70 while also doubling as the school’s baseball coach in the spring. Rowinski later moved to Michigan, where he won a state baseball championship as head coach of Harper Woods High School, before returning to Greater Newburyport to become Georgetown High’s boys basketball coach. He spent eight years as coach of the Royals and went 95-79 before his untimely death in January of 2014. Since then, Amesbury, Georgetown, Newburyport and Triton boys basketball have held the Rowinski Holiday Tournament annually in his memory.
Rowinski was scheduled to be inducted alongside the school's national semifinalist 2000-01 women’s basketball team. The event will most likely be rescheduled to the fall.
How is the virus affecting you?
Are you a local college athlete whose season has been canceled? Are you a high school coach or athlete whose upcoming spring has been thrown into limbo? How about a local youth organizer dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus? If you're connected to the local sports scene and you've been affected by the virus in any way, we want to hear your story. Please contact me (Mac Cerullo) at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com or direct message me on Twitter (@MacCerullo, DMs are open) to let me know what's going on and how you're dealing with everything to help with our ongoing coverage going forward.
Local cancelations
The high school spring seasons aren't the only sports-related events being disrupted. Numerous community events have also been canceled, including the Pentucket Athletic Association's Winterblast Fundraiser originally scheduled for Friday night, as well as the upcoming Plum Island Sportscasters Show scheduled for March 21 and the aforementioned NECC Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
We would like to run a list of all notable cancelations, so if any of your events, road races, sign-up meetings or anything else isn't going to happen, let us know at the contact info listed above.
Daily News All-Stars
Amid all the chaos surrounding the coronavirus' impact on the sports world, we in Greater Newburyport are fortunate that the vast majority of our high school athletes were able to complete their winter seasons before everything started shutting down. Across the board, it was a remarkable winter for our local teams, so next week we will recognize the area's best with the start of our Daily News All-Stars. While a large focus will stay on the coronavirus' impact locally, we also still plan to run season wrap-ups of each sport, the final area stats for basketball and hockey, along with a handful of retrospectives from local winter college athletes on their seasons.
