Cahalane tallies hat trick
Pentucket’s Mollie Cahalane enjoyed the best game of her young career on Wednesday, recording a hat trick with an assist to help her team beat Ipswich 6-2. Cahalane also drew a penalty kick to help set up an additional goal, and All-State senior Jacey Jennings was once again sensational with two goals and three assists to power the offense. Mackenzie Currie scored Pentucket’s remaining goal and Bethany Cloutier had an assist. Pentucket is now 2-0-1 on the year and will face Hamilton-Wenham on Saturday.
Maguire’s big day
Aidan Maguire played a key role in both of Georgetown’s goals on Wednesday, setting up Cam Rooney on a kickoff play 20 seconds into the second quarter before going coast to coast in the third with a goal of his own to pace the Royals’ 2-0 win over Triton. Sean Lavelle played a great game in the midfield as well while Luke van Galen recorded four saves for the shutout. Georgetown is now 2-2-2 on the year with Triton falls to 0-5-1.
Triton picks up first win
The Triton girls soccer team delivered first-year coach Erik Prussman his first win on Wednesday, earning a 2-1 win over Georgetown. Triton took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Sophie Lesinski assisted by Alyssa Mullen. Georgetown equalized early in the second half on a goal by Lauren Bartlett from Ava Johnson, who recorded her first career varsity point on the play, and then Triton answered with the game-winner from Mullen on a Lilly Schroeder assist. Triton goalie Darcie McDonough made eight saves to record the win as Triton improved to 1-4-1. Georgetown fell to 0-3-1 with the loss.
Pettet lifts Amesbury
Alyssa Pettet was the difference for Amesbury girls soccer in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Rockport, as the All-New England senior drew a penalty kick and converted the opportunity to score the game’s only goal. Julia Campbell made four saves to record the shutout on a foggy evening and Amesbury now improves to 3-2-1 overall.
NHS All-Sports Boosters Fundraiser
The Newburyport All-Sports Boosters have partnered with Loretta Restaurant, which is hosting a charity night on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to close. Loretta has offered to donate 15% of all food sales to the Boosters, which has had its fundraising considerably affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds raised this evening will help fund the Boosters’ primary initiatives, including student-athlete college scholarships, sweatshirts for each Junior athlete, CAL Awards and to support grants for all sports teams. Loretta’s phone number is 978-463-0000 and orders can be placed online at www.lorettarestaurant.com/onlineorder.
Spartans Basketball Winter Skills
Spartans Basketball will be holding Winter Skills sessions at the Sports Barn on 95 Drakeside road in Hampton, N.H. The program runs for eight weeks beginning on Friday, Nov. 20 from 4-5 p.m. (grades 2-6) and 5-6 p.m. (grades 7-12). The cost is $100 for unlimited skills sessions or $20 per drop in. Register at NHSpartans.com or e-mail CoatesNew@hotmail.com for more information.
Captains Corner
With fall sports once again underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
