N.H. cancels spring sports
This week New Hampshire became the second New England state to cancel its high school spring athletics season, with the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association making the announcement on Thursday. The decision came after New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu announced that students in the Granite State would continue learning remotely through the remainder of the school year.
“While it was our hope to salvage some portion of the spring season, the fact that schools will not reopen to students this year and the uncertainty surrounding when or if social distancing guidelines will be lifted has made us face the stark reality that playing high school sports this spring is simply not an option,” said NHIAA executive director Jeffrey T. Collins in a press release.
No decision has been made yet on whether or not high school sports will move forward in Massachusetts. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s school closure order is currently set to expire on May 4, which is when the spring season is currently scheduled to begin.
MIAA update
The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee held a conference call on Thursday in which the committee members picked up discussion on a handful of long-term plans that were under consideration before the coronavirus emergency put everything else on the back burner. The committee took two votes during the call, unanimously approving a motion that will have higher seeds hosting tournament games through the sectional semifinals starting next school year while also voting 10-3 in favor of providing a host fee to schools to help cover the cost of ticket attendants, scorers and other expenses for tournament games. Site director, police and custodial costs would be separate under the approved plan.
In addition, the committee also discussed a plan to standardize ticket prices for MIAA events, which currently range widely depending on the sport, round, venue and other factors. The committee also spoke at length about the upcoming transition to MaxPreps for tournament seeding, and also about divisional alignment, particularly the challenges that properly aligning schools for hockey will present.
Pentucket commits
As we get deeper into spring, many of our area’s senior athletes are finalizing their college plans, and a number have recently committed to Division 3 programs. The Pentucket athletic department announced that 11 Sachems will be continuing their careers at the Division 3 level, including a handful who haven’t been reported in the past. The full list is Jake Etter (Endicott football), Hannah Babcock (Colby Sawyer field hockey), Maddie Conover (Regis College lacrosse), Angelica Hurley (St. Joseph’s of Maine basketball), Andrew Joyce (Framingham State football), Jordan Cane (Northern Vermont baseball), Austin Senfleben (Springfield College football), Nick Lamattina (Mass Maritime lacrosse), Jenny Hubbard (University of New England hockey), Kyle Graham (Wentworth tennis) and Biz LaCroix (University of New England softball).
Were you at the 99-6 game?
The 1951 Thanksgiving football game between Amesbury and Newburyport, which Amesbury famously won 99-6, is one of the most infamous and legendary games ever played in Greater Newburyport history. Next week we’re looking to highlight that game, and in order to do so we’re looking to speak to anyone who played in that game or who attended as a fan to help get the fullest picture possible of what it was like to be there that day. Anyone interested in sharing their experience can contact Mac Cerullo at 978-961-3150 or by email at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
NHS Wall of Fame
The Newburyport Wall of Fame is accepting nominations for 2020. Honorees should be men or women who have made significant contributions to athletics at Newburyport High School, including players, coaches, teachers, administrators or others. Students aren’t eligible until 20 years after their graduation from NHS, and all others will become eligible five years after the completion of their active service. The nomination deadline is June 1 and all nominations should be sent to Kathy Cutter at Newburyport High School, 241 High Street Newburyport MA. 01950, or to Paula Jo Souliotis at 17 Maple Street, Salisbury MA. 01952, or by email at pjsoul629@yahoo.com.
