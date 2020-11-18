Newburyport Bank Tournament cancelled
The Newburyport Bank Tournament, the area’s longest running and most prestigious high school hockey tournament, will not be held this upcoming season due to the pandemic, Newburyport High athletic director Kyle Hodsdon confirmed on Tuesday. The tournament, which is typically held over February vacation week, has historically hosted 16 teams spread across four divisions (three boys divisions, one girls division) and annually features some of the state’s top programs as well as all of the area’s local schools.
Given the lingering uncertainty surrounding the status of the upcoming winter season and the likelihood that most if not all leagues will play exclusively conference schedules, the logistics of holding the 26th annual tournament would have been extremely difficult to work out. Hodsdon said the hope is that the tournament will return in 2022.
CAL AD meeting
Today the Cape Ann League’s athletic directors are scheduled to meet, and in addition to discussing the league’s plans for the upcoming winter season, the ADs are also expected to address how the league will award its fall All-CAL honors. The league had previously decided to give all teams two nominations for All-CAL consideration instead of the usual system where teams higher in the standings get more nominations, with the change being made due to the shortened season caused by the pandemic. That decision has drawn heavy criticism from coaches and parents who argue that deserving players will be snubbed in favor of less qualified players from sub-.500 teams as a result. Once the ADs make their decision on how to proceed, the league’s All-CAL selections are expected to be finalized by next week.
Winter sports decision coming
The MIAA Board of Directors are expected to make a decision on winter sports during their meeting this Friday. Since the state released its updated guidelines for winter sports earlier this month, the MIAA’s individual sport committees have been working on developing modifications so that each winter sport can be held safely. According to Matt Feld of the Boston Herald, the MIAA Sports Medicine Committee reached an agreement with the basketball and ice hockey committees on each sports’ modifications — which aren’t expected to significantly alter play — and those will now go to the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force, which will formulate recommendations for the Board of Directors.
Connecticut postpones winter sports
While we await a final decision from the MIAA on when winter sports might begin, Connecticut has already decided to push the start of its season back. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday that it is pushing the start of all high school sports in the state back to January 19, 2021, due to rising COVID-19 case numbers in the state.
Holiday Fundraiser
The Newburyport High School All-Sports Boosters will be selling wreaths and poinsettias from Nunan’s as part of its upcoming Holiday Fundraiser. Funds raised will go to support student-athlete scholarships, personalized sweatshirts for junior athletes, the needs of individual teams and plaques for team titles. Orders are due by Wednesday, Nov. 25, and pick-up will be at the Nock Middle School on Saturday, Nov. 28, between 9 a.m. and noon. Wreaths and poinsettias range in price from $12.50 to $25 each, and anyone who would like an order form can contact Marilyn Cahalane at mjcahalane@comcast.net.
Virtual Turkey Trot
Registration is now open for the Maudslay Turkey Trot, which will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. Runners can complete a 5K route anywhere they like, whether on the official course at Maudslay State Park or elsewhere, and official times will be posted online at the end of November. All race proceeds will benefit local charities, including Our Neighbor’s Table, Pettengill House and the Salvation Army, and entrants will also receive a T-shirt. Registration is $25 per runner, and for more information visit www.joppaflatsrunningclub.com.
