McLaren to Endicott
Newburyport senior Parker McLaren, the reigning Daily News Boys Basketball MVP, will continue his basketball career at Endicott College, he announced on Twitter Wednesday night. McLaren is coming off one of the greatest single seasons in program history, averaging 22.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game to lead the Clippers to their second straight CAL Kinney title. He finished with 1,059 career points in three varsity seasons.
McLaren will become the latest North Shore standout to play for the Gulls, joining former St. Mary’s rival Jalen Echevarria as well as ex-Lynnfield standouts Louis Ellis and Billy Arseneault. This year’s team finished 19-8, reaching the Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament finals.
Ostrander to Roger Williams
Triton senior Anthony Ostrander, the area’s all-time wins leader and the reigning Daily News Wrestling MVP, has committed to wrestle at Roger Williams in college. Ostrander recently wrapped up a six-year varsity career that saw him go 212-55 overall, finishing as a two-time Division 3 state champion, a three-time Division 3 North sectional champion and a three-time CAL/NEC champion. This past winter he went 49-9 as a senior, earning CAL Wrestler of the Year honors before winning the CAL/NEC and Division 3 state championships.
Ostrander joins a Roger Williams program coming off a 15-8 season. He will join former CAL/NEC rival Armani Dotson, who won a Division 3 state title for Marblehead in 2018.
Daily News All-Decade Teams
In the coming weeks we will be honoring Greater Newburyport’s top athletes from the past decade as part of our Daily News All-Decade teams. Selections will be from the Class of 2011 onwards, and anyone who would like to make a nomination should email Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Those submitting nominations should include as much information as possible, including season and career stats if available, awards and honors, as well as future success in college and beyond.
NHS Wall of Fame
The Newburyport Wall of Fame is accepting nominations for 2020. Honorees should be men or women who have made significant contributions to athletics at Newburyport High School, including players, coaches, teachers, administrators or others. Students aren’t eligible until 20 years after their graduation from NHS, and all others will become eligible five years after the completion of their active service. The nomination deadline is June 1 and all nominations should be sent to Kathy Cutter at Newburyport High School, 241 High Street Newburyport MA. 01950, or to Paula Jo Souliotis at 17 Maple Street, Salisbury, MA 01952, or by email at pjsoul629@yahoo.com.
