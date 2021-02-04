Newburyport boys clinch CAL title
The Newburyport boys basketball team has officially clinched its third straight CAL Kinney title, beating Triton 63-48 on Wednesday night to improve to 8-0 on the year. Jacob Robertson led Newburyport with 20 points on six 3-pointers, Ronan Brown had 14 points and Jack Fehlner had 11. Triton was led by Dylan Wilkinson (14 points), Zach Liebert and Kyle Odoy (11 points each). The Clippers will face Amesbury in a non-league game on Friday before wrapping up the regular season next Monday against Rockport.
Triton swimming sweeps H-W
The Triton boys and girls swimming and diving teams each picked up decisive wins in last week’s virtual meets against Hamilton-Wenham, with the boys winning 81-54 and the girls winning 110-71. The top performer overall was Abriana Cronstrom, who swam a state qualifying time to win the 100 backstroke (1:03.23) while also winning the 100 freestyle. Alexandra Flodman won the 200 and 500 freestyle, Peyton Gibbs won the 50 freestyle, Georgia Cobb won the 100 butterfly, and the Vikings swept the three relay events.
For the boys, Henry Brien won the 200 IM and 100 freestyle races, Owen Brosch won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Austin Hyer won the 200 freestyle, Ethan Merrill won the 500 freestyle and Triton swept the three relay events. Both Triton teams are now 3-1 on the season.
Newburyport girls skiing splits
After last week’s meet was postponed due to inclement weather, the Newburyport girls ski team got back on the hill at Bradford and split its two meets, beating Swampscott 109-26 while losing to North Andover 98-37. Lily Chorebanian was Newburyport’s top skier in 21st overall (30.12), followed by Erin Osinski in 30th (31.63). Triton’s Mia Gustafson was the area’s top finisher, finishing 11th overall (28.94) for Haverhill.
Phenomenal Phiri
Every once in a while you see a freshman come along who just has it, and that’s clearly been the case with Haverhill girls basketball super freshman Colleen Phiri. The 5-foot-11 standout is averaging an astonishing 27.2 points per game for the Hillies, including a 32-point outburst in her high school debut and a crazy 39 points and 20 rebounds in a recent loss to Dracut.
Despite Phiri’s heroics the Hillies still stand at only 1-5, but that’s largely a product of the team’s young core largely being not quite ready for the rigors of the MVC outside of Phiri. Haverhill has also found itself on the other side of some scoring bonanzas, including its recent two-game set against Andover, where senior standout Tatum Shaw dropped 38 and 35 points in a span of three days.
Captains Corner
With winter sports finally underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
