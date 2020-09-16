Sports in a Minute: Newburyport Breakers coach Dienstmann achieves highest swim coach certification

Dienstmann recognized
Ron Dienstmann, a local swimming coach and physical education teacher who has been heavily involved in the local masters swimming community over the past decade, recently reached the highest certification level with the American Swimming Coaches Association. Dienstmann took advantage of the downtime provided by the pandemic to complete the final requirements, capping off an eight-year process to reach Level 5 certification. According to Dienstmann, who coached the Newburyport Breakers swim team at the YWCA prior to the pandemic, only 5 to 7% of registered swimming coaches in the U.S. reach Level 5 certification, which requires extensive study and exams.
Pats promote Folk
After shuttling back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad, New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk has officially won the starting job for at least the immediate future. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Folk was called back up to the 53-man roster and is expected to take the kicking duties when the Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. The Patriots have also reportedly signed former Central Connecticut quarterback Jake Dolegala to the practice squad.
Captains Corner
With fall sports set to return this week, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com once tryouts begin this Friday or any time after captains have been selected if they have not been already. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Apple Harvest Run
This year’s 31st annual Apple Harvest Run will be held virtually due to the pandemic, and those who register can complete the 5-mile, 5K or children’s 1-mile fun run on their own anytime between Oct. 4-18. Registration is $30 for the 5-mile and 5K and $15 for the children’s 1-mile fun run, and all proceeds will benefit educational programs at the Dr. John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury. The first 500 entrants registered in the 5-mile or 5K races before Sept. 22 will also receive a free t-shirt, as will all fun run participants registered by that same date. For more information, visit http://www.appleharvestrun.org.
Softball clinics
The Newburyport High School coaching staff and players, in conjunction with the Pioneer Softball League, will be offering youth softball clinics this fall. The focus will be on general softball skills as well as pitching development. Clinics will be held Sunday mornings (start times vary based on age), and the cost is $35 for 10 weeks. Email JV Coach David Brody for more information and for a registration form at dsbrody@comcast.net.
