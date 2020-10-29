Newburyport sweeps Manchester Essex
The Newburyport cross country teams swept their meets against Manchester Essex on Wednesday, with the girls winning 15-50 while the boys won 25-40. Hailey LaRosa led the girls in 20:33, and after her the group of Caroline Walsh, Elizabeth Boelke, Caroline Kelly and Abigail Kelly all came across together in a tie for second in 21:07. For the boys, Peter King was the top Newburyport finisher in third (16:40), Sam Walker was next in fourth (16:50) and Nathan Barry came after that in fifth (16:59). Both teams are now 4-1 on the year and will face Georgetown next Thursday.
Pentucket still controls destiny
The Pentucket girls soccer team is still in control of its own destiny in the CAL Kinney title race after beating Amesbury 3-2 in what represented one of the team’s toughest remaining tests. Mollie Cahalane scored two goals, Mackenzie Currie had one and Jacey Jennings tallied three assists to lead the way on offense. Katelyn Sudbay had another great game defensively for Pentucket and Emma Breen had 10 saves in the win. Amesbury got goals from McKenna Hallinan and Alyssa Pettet, as well as an assist from Cali Catarius. Pentucket (4-1-1) will next face Lynnfield and Amesbury (3-3-2) faces Triton on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Pentucket back on track
The Pentucket boys soccer team rebounded from Monday’s disappointing loss to Newburyport with a strong 2-0 victory over Amesbury on Wednesday. Seamus O’Keefe and Ryan Tedeschi had the Pentucket goals and Alex Bishop recorded an assist, and Tyler Correnti made seven saves to record the shutout as Pentucket improved to 5-1-1 on the season. Pentucket will face Lynnfield next on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Philbrook’s first point
Georgetown defenseman Evan Philbrook recorded his first varsity point to help key his team’s 1-0 win over Ipswich on Wednesday, pressing up and deflecting an Ipswich pass up to Cam Rooney for a breakaway goal. Georgetown goalie Luke van Galen made four saves to record the assist as Georgetown improved to 3-3-2 on the season.
Royals pile on
The Georgetown girls soccer team picked up an emphatic 4-0 win over Ipswich on Wednesday, with Rylie Lasquade leading the way offensively with two goals while Rebecca Doucette tallied three assists. Lasquade’s second goal came on a deep shot from more than 30 yards out off an assist from Meghan Loewen, and Elle Schneider and Olivia Hiltz scored the team’s other goals to clinch the win. Mary Surette made 12 saves in the shutout as Georgetown improved to 2-4-1 on the year.
Spartans Basketball Winter Skills
Spartans Basketball will be holding Winter Skills sessions at the Sports Barn on 95 Drakeside road in Hampton, N.H. The program runs for eight weeks beginning on Friday, Nov. 20 from 4-5 p.m. (grades 2-6) and 5-6 p.m. (grades 7-12). The cost is $100 for unlimited skills sessions or $20 per drop in. Register at NHSpartans.com or e-mail CoatesNew@hotmail.com for more information.
