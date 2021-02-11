Sports in a Minute: Newburyport girls basketball clinches share of CAL Kinney title

Newburyport clinches share of CAL
The Newburyport girls basketball team has officially clinched at least a share of its first CAL Kinney title since 2011, beating North Reading 45-34 on Wednesday to improve to 9-0 on the year. Senior co-captains Abigail Gillingham and Leah Metsker led the way with 10 points each as the Clippers avenged their loss to the Hornets in last year's Division 2 North semifinals, and Jackie Doucette added eight points to continue her recent run of strong contributions. The Clippers will look to wrap up a perfect regular season on Thursday against Triton, and if Newburyport wins they will win the CAL Kinney title outright and clinch the top seed in the CAL Kinney Tournament.
Georgetown to vote on Fall 2
In case you missed it, the Georgetown School Committee will vote Thursday on whether or not the Royals will participate in the upcoming Fall 2 season. Georgetown High’s basketball teams were shut down mid-winter due to a COVID-19 outbreak, so the Georgetown decision-makers will be weighing whether or not to give it another try for football and girls volleyball, whose seasons are scheduled to run from Feb. 22 to April 25. The School Committee will meet virtually on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m.
Captains Corner
With winter sports finally underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ITBR Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Inter-Town Babe Ruth season. Players ages 13-15 that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible, with the 13 and 14 year old divisions expected to start playing in mid-April while the 15-year-old division likely won’t start until mid-June to avoid high school conflicts. Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31 and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or by email at post150baseball@gmail.com.
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.
