Statewide contenders
The undefeated Newburyport girls lacrosse and Amesbury softball teams have dominated everyone they have played so far, and this week both teams were ranked among the best in the state according to the Boston Globe. In the Globe’s latest Top 20 polls, Newburyport girls lacrosse came in at No. 7 and Amesbury softball was No. 12.
Newburyport is currently 8-0 and has been enjoying a run of dominance unlike any in the program’s storied history. The Clippers have held opponents to six goals or fewer in all but one game this spring, and over the past two weeks the Clippers have outscored opponents 84-8. It’s been more or less the same story for Amesbury softball, which is 7-0 with five shutouts and two no hitters while having outscored opponents 99-4 on the year. Amesbury’s closest game was a 4-0 win over perennial CAL power North Reading, which was ranked No. 13 just behind the Indians.
Flag Day 5K
Registration is open for the 10th annual Flag Day 5K, which will take place between June 10-14 and will once again be held as a virtual race due to the pandemic. The event annually benefits the 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance for Massachusetts soldiers and their families who have incurred serious, career-ending and life-altering injuries while on active duty. This year’s 5K walk, run or jog can be completed anywhere, and those who register will receive a commemorative Flag Day 5K medal and t-shirt. Registration is $30 per runner, and discounts are available for active duty personnel and veterans. Visit https://derekhinesfund.com/flag-day-5k/ for more information.
Coach K to retire in 2022
On what was already a massive news day in the basketball world with the announcement of Celtics President Danny Ainge’s retirement and coach Brad Stevens’ subsequent elevation to the front office, the news that Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski would be retiring following the upcoming 2021-22 college basketball season was the biggest earthquake of all. The Hall of Fame coach, a five-time NCAA champion and Division 1 men’s basketball’s all-time wins leader, will step away after his 42nd season leading Duke. In his place, Duke announced it will elevate former Duke national champion Jon Scheyer to head coach.
Legion Baseball
Registration for this upcoming summer’s American Legion baseball season is still ongoing. To play for the local Post 150 team, players must live in or attend school in the Amesbury, Georgetown, Ipswich, Newburyport, Pentucket or Triton school districts. Those born between 2002-03 are eligible for Sr. Legion and players born 2004 or later for Jr. Legion Baseball. Both teams have openings and roster submission will conclude when the rosters are full. The season will start after high school baseball approximately June 21, and no weekend games are scheduled. The season will conclude at the end of July and playoffs will be completed by August 10. For more information contact Mike Quinn via phone, text or email at 978-364-3468 or post150baseball@gmail.com.
Captains Corner
With spring sports underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.