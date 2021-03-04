Sports in a Minute: Newburyport High places three teams in final Boston Globe Top 20 polls

Local teams in Globe Top 20
Four local teams finished the season in the Boston Globe’s Top 20 polls, including three from Newburyport High School. The highest ranked local teams were the Pentucket and Newburyport girls basketball teams, who finished at No. 12 and 14 in the poll respectively. Pentucket finished the season 12-1 and won the CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Tournament championship while Newburyport was 11-1 and won the CAL Kinney regular season championship, going undefeated in the regular season.
The Newburyport boys hockey team also finished the season ranked at No. 16 after going 10-1-1 to win the CAL tournament title, and Newburyport boys basketball finished No. 18 after going a perfect 12-0, finishing as the second ranked team in Division 3 behind Watertown (No. 15, 12-1) and as one of four undefeated teams in the poll.
Cavanaugh leads St. Thomas
Earlier this week Merrimac’s Michael Cavanaugh led the St. Thomas Aquinas boys basketball to a 75-57 win over Somersworth High in the first round of the New Hampshire Division 3 state tournament. Cavanaugh scored 17 points as St. Thomas jumped out to a huge early lead, with Somersworth trailing by 30 for much of the game before closing on a 22-9 run to get within 20. St. Thomas entered the tournament as the No. 12 team out of 22 in its division, and Cavanaugh and his teammates were back in action for their second round game Wednesday night against Prospect Mountain. That game was still in progress as of press time.
NHS Boosters fundraiser
With the Newburyport High concession stands closed this year due to the pandemic, the Newburyport High School All-Sports Boosters have been holding a series of fundraisers to help fill the void. The latest of those fundraisers will take place at Pomodori next Wednesday, March 10, when a portion of sales will go to support the boosters’ mission to support Newburyport High athletic programs, student-athlete scholarships and sweatshirts for all junior athletes. Those interested in taking part can find the flyer on the NHS All-Sports Boosters’ website and present it when placing their order, and 15% of the sale will go to the boosters. The event will run from 5 to 9 p.m. and will only be good at Pomodori’s Newburyport location.
Triton Babe Ruth Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Triton Babe Ruth Spring/Summer Baseball season. Those interested can sign up for the 13-year-old league (players must turn 13 by August 1) or the 14/15-year-old league (players must turn 14 or 15 by August 1). Registration is $250 per player and will run through March 22, and families can sign-up online at www.rowleyyouthsoftball.com via the Triton Babe Ruth page. Anyone with questions can contact Jon Lindholm at jonlindholm4@yahoo.com for more information.
Amesbury Youth Hockey Tryouts
The Amesbury Youth Hockey League will be holding tryouts for the upcoming 2021 season at the mite through bantam levels. Tryouts will take place on March 5 and March 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Graf Rink in Newburyport, and the cost to try out is $50. For more information visit: http://www.ayhl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.