Sports in a Minute: Newburyport's Katavolos honored by Northeast-10

Katavolos honored
While his freshman season is now on hold due to the coronavirus, Newburyport’s Max Katavolos had been brilliant for the Saint Michael’s men’s lacrosse team through the early going. The former Clipper lacrosse star was named to the Northeast-10 Conference Weekly Honor Roll after scoring five goals with an assist, four ground balls and a caused turnover in his team’s 12-6 win at Dominican last Wednesday. The freshman is tied for ninth in the conference in goals (8) and 15th in points (11) and will hopefully get to add to those totals if Saint Michael’s is able to continue its season. The NE-10 has currently suspended all athletics until April 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
100-point scorers
We are still looking for help tracking down the area’s 100-point scorers in hockey, specifically those from Triton as well as the career goals, assists and points for Pentucket’s Billy Bomba (Class of 2004). All Newburyport and Amesbury High players, as well as the girls from Masconomet and HPNA co-op programs, have been accounted for. Any information readers may have that can help fill in the gaps, especially something like an old list of all-time 100-point scorers published in the Daily News or elsewhere at some point in the past (something from 2000-05 would be especially helpful), please contact me (Mac Cerullo) at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
Brady’s new contract
Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter we now know the details of his new deal. Brady has reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $50 million guaranteed, with an additional $9 million in incentives — $4.5 million each year. The deal also reportedly prohibits the Buccaneers from using the franchise tag on Brady after the deal is over as well as a no-trade clause.
If Brady really does intend to play football until he’s 45, then this deal will set him up to get there with flexibility to choose a new landing spot for his age 45 season. The deal is also remarkable in that if not for the fact that it’s Tom Brady, it would be utterly inconceivable for any NFL team to offer a multi-year, fully guaranteed contract of this magnitude to any player in their 40s, much less one about to turn 43.
Free agent roundup
Through the first week of the NFL’s free agent season we’ve already seen a lot of movement, much of which New England Patriots fans would likely find discouraging. Tom Brady’s departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the biggest move in the NFL this year, and the Patriots have also seen linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts and center Ted Karras sign with Miami, linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive tackle Danny Shelton sign with Detroit, special teamer Nate Ebner sign with the New York Giants. The Patriots also traded safety Duron Harmon to Detroit and tight end Ben Watson announced his retirement.
So who is actually staying? The Patriots have gotten good news on this front with safety Devin McCourty announced he has re-signed in New England. Special teams captain Matthew Slater and defensive end Keionta Davis have also re-signed, starting left guard Joe Thuney signed his franchise tender. The Patriots also signed safety Adrian Phillips, a First Team All-Pro selection in 2018, to a two-year deal, along with defensive tackle Beau Allen and wide receiver Damiere Byrd.
The Ocho Returns
There are obviously more serious problems in the world right now, but the complete absence of sports due to the coronavirus has been tough these past two weeks. Fortunately, this Sunday ESPN will be bringing back one of its most whimsical sporting traditions — The Ocho — to help fill the gap for at least one day.
Inspired by the 2004 comedy “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” ESPN2 will become ESPN8: The Ocho for 24 hours and feature a variety of offbeat and seldom seen sports over the course of the day. The lineup includes events like the Stupid Robot Fighting League, the 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs, Cherry Pit Spitting, Sign Spinning, the 2007 World Sport Stacking Championships, the 2019 Death Diving World Championship and more.
