Sports in a Minute: Newburyport's Batchelder offered by Boston University men's basketball

BU offers Batchelder
The offers keep coming for Newburyport’s Will Batchelder, who reportedly received his latest Division 1 offer from Boston University this week, according to his Middlesex Magic AAU club’s Twitter account. The Governor’s Academy standout has received lots of attention from Division 1 schools in the northeast over the past year, and so far he has also received offers from Bryant and Brown along with George Washington and American University in Washington, D.C. The repeat-junior did not get to play for Governor’s this past winter but has remained active on the AAU circuit, and as long as Governor’s is able to return to action this winter he will almost assuredly reach 1,000 career points as a senior. Batchelder currently has 964 points through three seasons at Governor’s and St. John’s Prep.
Newburyport track sweeps
The Newburyport boys and girls track teams picked up decisive victories over local rival Amesbury on Wednesday, with the boys winning 48-39 and the girls 52-29. For the boys, TJ Carleo won the 1,000 (2:43.2), James Forrest Hay won the 600 (1:37.5), Bradford Duchesne won the mile (4:59.4), Matt Murray won the 2-mile (11:08), Nolan Ellrott won the high jump (4-8) and the relay team of Hay, Aidan Hoidal Bui, Ethan Downs and Carleo won the 4x400 (3:53.6). On the girls side, Liberty Palermino won the 1,000 (3:18.4), Annie Shay won the 300 (44.8), Violet Moore won the 600 (1:50.8), Abby Kelly won the mile (5:55.4), Olivia D’Ambrosio won the 2-mile (12:44) and Caity Rooney won the high jump (4-10).
For Amesbury, Ben Ayotte (6.57) and Nixie Raymond (7.4) won their respective 55-meter dashes, Xavier Roy (8.7) and Lidya Belanger (9.7) won the 55 hurdles, Max Lapointe (41-1) and Avery Hallinan (29-11) won the shot put and Ethan Rowe won the boys 300 (38.3).
Pentucket finishes strong
The Pentucket track teams finished their Fall 2 seasons with authority on Wednesday, with both the boys and girls picking up huge wins over Essex Tech, 71-5 and 66.5-11.5 respectively. The winners for the boys included Yanni Kakouris in the 55-meters (6.8), Alex Bishop in the hurdles (8.0), Will Roberts in the 300 (38.5), Stratton Seymour in the 600 (1:30.2), Seamus O’Keefe in the 1,000 (3:06.8), Colin Costa in the mile (4:49.8), Kaiden Currie in the shot put (35-5 3/4), Dexter Stark in the high jump (5-10) and the relay team of O’Keefe, Roberts, Bishop and Costa in the 4x400 (3:42.2).
The girls winners included Reese Gallant in the 55-meters (7.1), Kinneal Dickens in the hurdles (8.7), Syeira Campbell in the 300 (44.8), Emily Rubio in the 600 (1:51.2) and high jump (5-0), Libby Murphy in the mile (6:09.2), Lia Goodwin in the shot put (28-10 1/2) and the relay team of Gallant, Sabrina Campbell, Rubio and Syeira Campbell in the 4x400. Pentucket’s girls finish the Fall 2 season 3-1 and the boys finish 2-2.
MIAA wrestling approved
Wrestlers waiting to find out if they’ll get to compete this spring got good news on Wednesday as the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs verbally confirmed to MIAA leadership that wrestling will be permitted to take place. With that news, the MIAA will begin the work of creating safety modifications for wrestling as preseason tryouts begin on April 26. The MIAA also noted that masks will be required for all wrestlers and coaches, that social distancing measures
Keliher’s big day
With Wheaton College men’s basketball playing an extremely limited spring schedule due to the pandemic, former Amesbury High basketball star Jaden Keliher hasn’t gotten too many opportunities to take the court as a freshman. But on Wednesday the former Daily News All-Star came up big with 10 points to help lead the Lyons to a 83-60 win over Emmanuel. Alex Carlisle of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, led Wheaton with 23 points.
