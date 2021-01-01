Sports in a Minute: Newburyport's Laliberty named Preseason Division 3 Women's Lacrosse All-American

Laliberty Preseason All-American
Newburyport’s Molly Laliberty was among 13 players recognized by US Lacrosse Magazine as a Division 3 Women’s Preseason All-American this week, a distinction that also tabs the Tufts University junior as the top goalie in Division 3 heading into the spring.
The former Newburyport High standout was on her way to a terrific sophomore year last spring before the pandemic cut the season short, earning NESCAC Player of the Week honors just prior to the shutdown while leading the Jumbos to a perfect 3-0 start. She finished with a 5.6 goals against average and a 61.1 save percentage, and prior to her college days she helped Newburyport to back-to-back perfect regular seasons, CAL Kinney titles and Division 2 North titles.
Napoli debuts for CCSU
While many local college athletes are still awaiting the resumption of their careers following lengthy coronavirus pauses, most Division 1 basketball programs are back on the court, and Amesbury’s Alli Napoli recently made her debut for Central Connecticut State University. The reigning Daily News MVP, who led Amesbury High to a Division 3 North Finals appearance and finished with more than 1,000 career points with the Indians, has played in two of CCSU’s four games so far, playing limited minutes as a freshman reserve. The Blue Devils are 2-2 overall to start the year and will next face Bryant on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Captains Corner
With winter sports finally underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.
Virtual umpire class
In keeping with the times, the Merrimack Valley Umpires Association will be holding its annual new umpires class remotely. The first class will begin Jan. 25 and continue every Monday until Feb. 22 with the certification class set for March 1. For more information, contact Tim McGonagle at timma77@comcast.net or 978-994-4475.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.