Sports in a Minute: Newburyport's Laliberty named Preseason Division 3 Women's Lacrosse All-American

JIM VAIKNORAS/Staff photoNewburyport 's Molly Laliberty goes high for a save during the 2018 Division 2 state semifinal game. Laliberty is now a junior at Tufts University and was just named a Division 3 Women's Preseason All-American by US Lacrosse Magazine.

 James Vaiknoras

Laliberty Preseason All-American

Newburyport’s Molly Laliberty was among 13 players recognized by US Lacrosse Magazine as a Division 3 Women’s Preseason All-American this week, a distinction that also tabs the Tufts University junior as the top goalie in Division 3 heading into the spring.

The former Newburyport High standout was on her way to a terrific sophomore year last spring before the pandemic cut the season short, earning NESCAC Player of the Week honors just prior to the shutdown while leading the Jumbos to a perfect 3-0 start. She finished with a 5.6 goals against average and a 61.1 save percentage, and prior to her college days she helped Newburyport to back-to-back perfect regular seasons, CAL Kinney titles and Division 2 North titles.

Napoli debuts for CCSU

While many local college athletes are still awaiting the resumption of their careers following lengthy coronavirus pauses, most Division 1 basketball programs are back on the court, and Amesbury’s Alli Napoli recently made her debut for Central Connecticut State University. The reigning Daily News MVP, who led Amesbury High to a Division 3 North Finals appearance and finished with more than 1,000 career points with the Indians, has played in two of CCSU’s four games so far, playing limited minutes as a freshman reserve. The Blue Devils are 2-2 overall to start the year and will next face Bryant on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Captains Corner

With winter sports finally underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.

Amesbury Youth Lacrosse

Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.

Virtual umpire class

In keeping with the times, the Merrimack Valley Umpires Association will be holding its annual new umpires class remotely. The first class will begin Jan. 25 and continue every Monday until Feb. 22 with the certification class set for March 1. For more information, contact Tim McGonagle at timma77@comcast.net or 978-994-4475.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you