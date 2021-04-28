Laliberty honored
Coming into the year Newburyport’s Molly Laliberty was considered one of the top goalies in all of NCAA Division 3 women’s lacrosse, and so far the Tufts junior has lived up to that impressive hype. This week Laliberty was honored as NESCAC Player of the Week after saving 26 of 33 shots in two wins for the Jumbos, including 11 of 13 in a 18-2 win over Bates and 14 of 19 in an 11-5 win over Division 1 Dartmouth. The U.S. Lacrosse Magazine Division 3 Women’s Preseason Goalie of the Year currently leads the NESCAC in goals against average (5.78) and save percentage (.662) and has led Tufts to a perfect 5-0 record.
Dupere keeps mashing
Amesbury’s Jared Dupere continued his monster junior season for Northeastern University baseball with another big week, leading the Huskies to a perfect 5-0 week to earn his third Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week award. The former Governor’s Academy star helped Northeastern beat Merrimack College and pick up a four-game sweep of Delaware, smashing three home runs, including two in consecutive at bats in the series finale against the Blue Hens. Overall he hit .412 (7 for 17) with six RBI, six runs scored, five walks and four stolen bases, and for the season Dupere leads Northeastern with 10 home runs and 24 RBI while batting .333 (32 for 96) with 26 runs. Northeastern has won nine straight dating back to April 7 and currently stands at 19-6 on the year.
Seymour making impact
Former Pentucket track great Sterling Seymour, who has transferred to Babson College after starting her career at Merrimack, is making a big impression with her new team. This past week the Merrimac resident was named to the NEWMAC Women’s Track and Field Weekly Honor Roll after finishing fourth in the heptathlon with the fifth highest score in Babson women’s track history (3,198 points) while recording new personal bests in the 100-meter hurdles (18.16), 200 meters (29.24), long jump (15-feet) and 800 meters (2:32.10).
Georgetown baseball standouts
Two former Georgetown High baseball stars have been performing well for their college teams this spring after losing most of last year to the pandemic. Kyle Greenler currently leads all Elon pitchers with a 2.57 ERA and 1.14 WHIP while also having posted 17 strikeouts in 21.0 innings out of the bullpen, and Luke Hall is batting .362 with three home runs, 17 runs scored and 14 RBI as the starting catcher for Brandeis University, which is currently 12-3 to start the season.
NHS Logo Fundraiser
This spring the Newburyport High School All Sports Boosters Club will be holding a fundraiser in which supporters of Newburyport athletics can have the school’s “N” logo painted at the end of their driveway. For $30, a student from the high school will come to the house and spray the logo stencil with removable, washable paint, which will fade over time with rain and sun and can be removed if the donor asks. Funds raised will help the NHS All Sports Boosters fund grant requests from all high school teams, as well as student scholarships and sweatshirts for all Junior athletes. The logo is three feet by three feet and those who donate will have their logos pained on May 1 or soon after. Payment can be made by Venmo to NBPTBoosters or checks can be made out to NHS All Sports Boosters and mailed to Marilyn Cahalane at 2 Wandover Way, Newburyport, MA 01950. Any questions can be directed to Katie Suchecki at katiesuchecki@gmail.com.
