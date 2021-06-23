Sports in a Minute: Newburyport's McCoy commits to West Point men's hockey

McCoy commits to West Point
Since graduating from Newburyport High in 2019 Hunter McCoy has continued working towards his dream of playing college hockey, and recently that dream finally came true as the former Clipper standout announced his commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Army West Point. McCoy, 20, currently plays junior hockey with the Maryland Black Bears of the North American Hockey League. This past winter he recorded 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 53 games and was twice named the NAHL East Division’s Star of the Week.
“Hunter came to Maryland as a man on a mission. He competes hard in everything he does, and truly has a passion for the game,” said Black Bears head coach Clint Mylymok in a team statement announcing McCoy’s commitment. “He is a great story for the younger players in our program. He believed in himself, he works hard to get better, and he loves to compete every time he steps onto the ice. He knew what he had to do, on and off the ice to get a commitment, and took charge of his destiny. We could not be happier or prouder of Hunter McCoy. Army is getting a really good person and hockey player on their campus.”
McCoy joins a proud tradition of Newburyport natives to suit up for West Point men’s hockey. Derek Hines, the former St. John’s Prep star who was killed in action serving in Afghanistan in 2005, also starred for West Point and served as a senior captain in 2003.
Agganis All-Stars
The Agganis All-Stars Games returned to the North Shore this past weekend for the first time in two years and several Greater Newburyport standouts were among those honored. Those selected included Newburyport’s Jacob Buontempo and Nick White for baseball, Pentucket’s Sarah Sargent for softball, Triton’s James Tatro for boys lacrosse and Georgetown’s JT Murphy for boys basketball. The games ran from Sunday through Wednesday and were held at various locations around Lynn, primarily at Manning Stadium and Fraser Field.
Odoy, Wiehe honored
Two locals were among the 13 players statewide recently honored as National Football Foundation scholar-athletes by the Jack Grinold Eastern Massachusetts Chapter. Triton’s Kyle Odoy and St. John’s Prep’s Peter Wiehe of Newburyport were recognized for their talents on the football field and in the classroom, and they will now receive a plaque and have their names displayed at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Odoy was also recently named Moynihan Lumber North Shore Student-Athlete of the Year and will attend the U.S. Naval Academy, while Wiehe is a two-time Super Bowl champion with St. John’s Prep and will play college football at Tufts.
Tournament of Champions
The Newburyport Warriors U12 boys soccer team is enjoying a fantastic spring season and this weekend will compete at the Massachusetts Tournament of Champions in Lancaster. The team, which is comprised of local fifth and sixth graders, qualified for the Essex County playoffs after going 6-1-1 in the regular season and wound up earning a wild card spot in the Tournament of Champions after losing in the Essex County finals. Newburyport will be one of 12 teams from across the state in the field and the tournament will run from June 25-27.
Maudslay Summer XC Series
Due to a conflict with the upcoming MIAA Track and Field All-State meets, the first race of the Maudslay Summer Cross Country Series scheduled for Thursday, June 24, has been cancelled. Instead the series will make its return after a one-year COVID-related absence on Thursday, July 1, and from then until July 29 races will take place on Thursday evenings at Maudslay State Park starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be two races per night, one 1.5 miles and the other 3.0 miles, and races are open to runners of all ages. Ribbons will be provided for all finishers age 12 and under, and those who run four races will receive a T-shirt. Registration is free, though donations will be accepted to defray cost of ribbons and shirts, and for more information email Don Hennigar at dshennigar@gmail.com.
