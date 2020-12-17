Sports in a Minute: Newburyport's McGee signs with San Diego State football

McGee signs with SDSU
Newburyport’s Gus McGee, a two-time Super Bowl champion at St. John’s Prep who played this past fall at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida, has officially signed his letter of intent to play Division 1 FBS football at San Diego State. The Aztecs announced the signing as part of their National Signing Day festivities on Wednesday, highlighting the 6-foot-5 tight end as part of their new recruiting class.
McGee was initially slated to play for FCS powerhouse James Madison University but earned the opportunity to play for San Diego State after emerging as one of Christopher Columbus’ leading receivers this fall. McGee, who was profiled in the Daily News last week, was one of four Columbus players to sign with Division 1 FBS programs this week, joining teammates Jabari Ishmael (Miami), Ryan Rodriguez (Miami) and Francisco Castro (Arkansas). McGee and his fellow Columbus teammates are currently 5-0 and will face Deerfield Beach in the 8A Gold Division Tri-County Championship on Dec. 19.
Freiermuth honored
This week the Big Ten announced that Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth has been named Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year, which is awarded annually to the top tight end in the conference. The Penn State junior received the honor despite playing nearly his entire season with an injury, making 23 catches for 310 yards and a touchdown in four games before opting to undergo season-ending surgery. Considered one of the nation’s top tight end prospects, Freiermuth is considered a possible first-round selection in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft if he chooses to forego his senior year.
Robinson steps up
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson, a former standout at Governor’s Academy who helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals as a second-year pro this past fall, reportedly donated 10,000 meals to people in need this past weekend. According to a report by TMZ Sports, the 26-year-old Robinson teamed up with A-Sha Foods and hand delivered a huge delivery of ramen noodles to South Florida residents on Saturday.
Robinson, who played Division 3 college ball at Williams College before transferring to Michigan and signing with the Heat, has seen his profile rise considerably this year, averaging 13 points per game while emerging as one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the NBA.
Captains Corner
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
