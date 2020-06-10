Sports in a Minute: Newburyport's McGee, St. John's Prep football standout, commits to James Madison

McGee to James Madison
Newburyport’s Gus McGee, a standout tight end and a two-time Division 1 Super Bowl champion with St. John’s Prep football, announced last week that he has committed to James Madison University. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior had multiple Division 1 offers and will join a James Madison program that ranks among the best in the country at the FCS level. Last fall the Dukes finished 14-2, winning 14 straight games after losing the season opener to Big 12 power West Virginia before falling in the FCS national championship game to North Dakota State.
A Shot For Life
For the second straight year, Newburyport’s Will Batchelder will participate in the A Shot For Life Challenge, which annually brings together some of the best basketball players in the state for a highly-competitive shooting competition, which doubles as a fundraiser benefitting the Dr. Curry Research Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital. Batchelder, a sophomore at Governor’s Academy, made 80% of his shots last year to finish just outside the top three, and this year’s event is scheduled to be held on Aug. 1 at the Starland Sportsplex in Hanover, with potential contingency plans in place in case the event has to be moved due to coronavirus concerns.
Maudslay XC series canceled
Due to Maudslay State Park not allowing any organized group activities through July 31 due to the coronavirus threat, the annual Maudslay Summer XC Series has been canceled, according to series organizer Don Hennigar. Traditionally the series has run from late June through early August, with 1.5 and 3-mile races being held every Thursday at the park.
Summer Updates
As Massachusetts enters Phase 2 of Governor Charlie Baker’s re-opening plan, local summer sports leagues are now permitted to begin their seasons. Leagues can start practicing as soon as they get permission to use the local fields, and games can begin once Phase 3 starts, hopefully by the end of the month. To help account for each individual league’s plans, schedules and coronavirus health guidelines, all local summer organizers, including for baseball, softball, lacrosse, football, basketball or any other sport for players of any age, are encouraged to contact me (Mac Cerullo) at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com with their league’s latest updates.
Sobolewski to Lowell Catholic
Former Georgetown High football coach Paul Sobolewski has been hired as the new head football coach at Lowell Catholic, the school announced last week. Sobolewski previously had two stints at Pope John, leading the program to the Division 8 Super Bowl in 2018 only month’s before the school’s closing, and also coached at Winchester and Cathedral in addition to Georgetown. Sobolewski went 4-28 in three seasons at Georgetown between 2011-13.
