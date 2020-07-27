Clough delivers walkoff
Newbury's Zack Clough capped off a thrilling comeback for the Northeast Tides on Saturday, delivering the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh to help the Tides beat the Manchester Marlins 8-7. The undefeated Tides erased a 5-0 deficit with a six-run third inning, then falling behind 7-6 in the fifth tied the game up in the bottom of the sixth. Clough broke the deadlock in the seventh, driving in Nolan Elmore for the walk-off victory. With the win the Tides improved to 9-0, one game ahead of the Rowley Nor'Easters (8-1) for first place in the North Shore Baseball League heading into Rowley's Sunday evening game against the North Shore Phillies.
Both the Tides and Nor'Easters will next be in action on Tuesday evening, with the Nor'Easters hosting the Phillies in the second half of a home-and-home at Eiras Park at 6 p.m. while the Tides face the North Shore Storm in Peabody at 8 p.m.
Big week for Rams
The Rowley Rams solidified their position among the top tier of the Intertown Twilight League this week, setting up a pivotal series against defending champion Manchester. On Wednesday, the Rams hung on for a 1-0 win over the Rockport Townies after the opposition had the tying run in the top of the seventh called back due to an interference call. Tim Cashman pitched six scoreless innings for the win and Dylan Copeland earned the save with a scoreless seventh. The two teams' rematch Sunday night was still in progress as of press time, and next the Rams will face Manchester in a home-and-home on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rowley will be at Manchester on Tuesday and home at Eiras Park on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
Port Jr. team tops Triton
In Sunday's battle of the Essex County Baseball Junior League's top two teams, Newburyport topped Triton 5-3 for its fifth straight win. Newburyport scored three runs in the first on a big hit by Quinn Fortuna, Triton tied the game in the sixth inning and then Newburyport took the lead for good thanks to a bases-loaded single by Nick White to score two. Tony Lucci had a big game defensively at short and Owen Roberts made a huge diving catch in center in the seventh inning.
Triton (9-3) remains atop the standings while Newburyport (8-4) moves within one game of first. The Pentucket-area Nor'Easters (5-4) are in fifth place out of 10, and in the Senior League, Newburyport (6-2) entered last night's late game against Andover in third place.
NYHL Youth Hockey
The Newburyport Youth Hockey League has space available for hockey players at the Mite Instructional, U8 (Mite) and U10 (Squirt) levels for the upcoming 2020-2021 youth hockey season. Anyone interested in registering for the season should email directors@nyhl.org or visit the NYHL website at www.nyhl.org for more information.
