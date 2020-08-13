Nor'Easters advance
The Rowley Nor'Easters have advanced to the North Shore Baseball League semifinals, sweeping the Manchester Marlins in two games after winning Game 2 by a score of 6-0 on Wednesday night. Matt Michel pitched a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts to get the win and Nick Lam blew the game open with a grand slam in the third inning.
Wednesday's win followed an all-time classic in Game 1, which Rowley won 10-9 in eight innings thanks to three separate comebacks and a walk-off double by Chris Bosco. Bosco went 5 for 5 on the night with three doubles, three runs scored, two stolen bases and the game-winning RBI. He played a key role as Rowley erased deficits of 4-0, 7-4 and then 9-7 going into the bottom of the eighth. Logan Burrill went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI and Eli Cohen picked up the win in relief.
The Nor'Easters and Mariners were back in action for Game 2 on Wednesday, which started at 8 p.m. and didn't end until after press time.
ECBL Junior Playoffs
Newburyport staved off elimination again on Wednesday in the Essex County Baseball League 17U playoffs, beating North Andover 2-0 thanks to a combined one-hitter by Lucas Stallard and Tony Lucci. Stallard allowed one hit with seven strikeouts over five innings and also went 2 for 3 with two runs scored at the plate and Lucci pitched two scoreless innings while going 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Meanwhile, Triton lost to Beverly-Salem 6-4 in their winner's bracket match, with the game remaining tied at 4-4 until Beverly scored twice in the sixth inning. Triton caught a couple of tough breaks, hitting into a double play with the bases loaded while having a runner thrown out at the plate in the fifth inning.
Newburyport will now face the Pentucket Nor'Easters – who eliminated Saugus 16-11 on Wednesday – in another elimination game Thursday, and the winner of that game will face Triton on Friday in the final elimination game before the championship. Whoever emerges from the elimination bracket will meet Beverly-Salem on Monday, with Beverly-Salem only needing one win to claim the title while the one-loss challenger will need to win two straight.
Rams earn No. 2 seed
The Rowley Rams lost the coin flip with the Rockport Townies for the top seed in the Intertown Twilight League playoffs. As a result the Rams will be the No. 2 seed and will host the No. 3 seed Hamilton Generals in Game 1 of the best-of-three ITL semifinals Thursday at 5:45 p.m. at Eiras Park in Rowley. Hamilton beat the Ipswich Chiefs 5-1 in their play-in game on Tuesday, and the Generals and Rams split their regular season series back in July. The top seeded Rockport Townies will host the defending champion Manchester Mariners in the other semifinal.
NECC Esports joins conference
Northern Essex Community College announced this week that its Esports program is joining the New England Collegiate Conference as an associate member beginning with this upcoming 2020-21 school year. The New England Collegiate Conference consists of seven four-year institutions and is expected to feature nine associate members for Esports, and Northern Essex athletic director Dan Blair said the conference will provide expanded recruitment and academic opportunities for athletes. The Esports program will still retain its membership with the National Junior College Athletic Association, where it claimed two national championships this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.