Knights win titles
The Northern Essex Community College eSports Rocket League team captured the NJCAA championship for the spring 2020 season with a 4-0 sweep over Snow College of Utah in the best-of-seven play. Match scores were 3-0, 2-1(OT), 6-4 and 4-1. Christian Bova of Lawrence got the Knights on the board first just over a minute into the first match and he was complemented by Erik D’Attilio of Boxford and Edwin Guzman of Lawrence.
The Knights, who were seeded fifth, followed that up by winning the Super Smash Bros. Doubles Championship, defeating St. Clair County of Michigan. Adryan Espinal of Lawrence and Haverhill’s Chris Long teamed up for the title. Three Greater Newburyport residents were also on Northern Essex’s roster, including Merrimac’s Caroline Shaw and Alex Montanez and Georgetown’s Jason McDonald.
New CAL football structure
As a result of Masconomet’s impending departure to the Northeastern Conference, the Cape Ann League will have a different look this coming football season. With the Chieftains gone and Georgetown and Manchester Essex both playing as independents, the CAL now has only eight football-playing members, which will allow the league to ditch the Kinney and Baker Division alignments and compete as one unified league.
Under the league’s new football structure, each school would play the other seven once, including six games in the regular season plus a non-conference game before moving into the MIAA tournament. Then, the final league games would be played on Thanksgiving, at which time a single league champion would be crowned.
Considering that the old structure regularly produced two and even three-way shares for each divisions championship — in 2018 five of the league’s 10 teams finished with a share of their respective title — the new system should be a marked improvement. It also has the potential to revitalize the league’s Thanksgiving rivalry matchups, with the league title likely to come down to the final day most years when recently the race has often been over by mid-October.
Plus, imagine if you have Newburyport and Amesbury or another pair of Thanksgiving rivals tied atop the standings going into Thanksgiving? That’s the type of epic Thanksgiving matchup we haven’t seen in a long, long time.
Trav’s Trail Run canceled
For those who missed the initial announcement last month, the 20th anniversary Trav’s Trail Run scheduled for May 17 has been canceled due to the coronavirus threat. Those who have already registered should email joppaflatsrunningclub@gmail.com to either request a refund or donate your entry fee to the Travis Eliot Landreth Memorial Scholarship fund.
Daily News All-Decade Teams
In the coming weeks we will be honoring Greater Newburyport’s top athletes from the past decade as part of our Daily News All-Decade teams. Selections will be from the Class of 2011 onwards, and anyone who would like to make a nomination should email Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Those submitting nominations should include as much information as possible, including season and career stats if available, awards and honors, as well as future success in college and beyond.
NHS Wall of Fame
The Newburyport Wall of Fame is accepting nominations for 2020. Honorees should be men or women who have made significant contributions to athletics at Newburyport High School, including players, coaches, teachers, administrators or others. Students aren’t eligible until 20 years after their graduation from NHS, and all others will become eligible five years after the completion of their active service. The nomination deadline is June 1 and all nominations should be sent to Kathy Cutter at Newburyport High School, 241 High Street Newburyport MA. 01950 or by email at pjsoul629@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.