ODOY HONORED
Congrats to recently-graduated Triton quarterback Kyle Odoy, who was one of 65 student-athletes from across the country who were just recognized by the National Football Foundation for their performance in the field, in the classroom and in their communities. Odoy was a two-year captain for the Vikings, and graduated third in his senior class with a stellar 4.68 GPA.
Odoy was chosen from an initial student-athlete pool of around 3,500.
CONTE COMING UP
Watch out for two-time Daily News field hockey MVP Gianna Conte of Salisbury this fall. The former Triton star is now a sophomore at UMass Lowell, and the forward is looking to put together a big season when the River Hawks open up play at No. 9-ranked Maryland on Friday.
PENTUCKET CO-CHAMPS
Due to a problem with the floor, there were co-champs in the Methuen Girls Summer Basketball League as Pentucket and Central Catholic shared the honors. On the boys side, Dracut defeated Pelham in the finals.
PEDRO JR.
Pedro Martinez Jr., 21, the son of the Red Sox legend, played this summer for the Brockton Rox. The 5-8 outfielder from the Dominican batted .224 (11 for 49). He also plays for Division 2 Lynn (Fla.) University.
TALL VISITOR
The Boston Latin boys soccer team got a surprise visit to practice on Wednesday when former Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall showed up. The 7-foot-6 Fall is a well-documented soccer lover, having played the sport quite frequently before deciding to pick up basketball.
Boston Latin jokingly tweeted: “Boys soccer is looking to submit a waiver to the MIAA to get (Fall) an extra year of eligibility after he showed up to practice this morning.”
Recent reports have linked the free agent Fall to potentially signing with the Lakers.
BATES TO MEMPHIS
Emoni Bates, ESPN’s No. 3 college basketball recruit in the Class of 2021, announced his commitment to the University of Memphis and coach Penny Hardaway on Wednesday. Bates was initially the top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2022 committed to hometown Michigan State, but broke off his commitment and reclasified.
Many thought Bates would be going the pro route after decommitting, but Hardaway and Memphis — who also just recently brought in the No. 7 overall recruit, Jalen Duren — called harder.
He probably got more money, too.
T-MINUS 13 DAYS
If you can believe it, there are only 13 days left until the start of the local high school sports season. Local field hockey is set to start up on September, 7.
