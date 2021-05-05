Washed out
After nearly 700 days of waiting for the return of spring sports, it looks like we're mostly going to have to wait at least one more. Due to inclement weather most of today's season-opening games have been postponed to Thursday, and for the few that remain a decision is expected by sometime this morning. Specifically, the Amesbury vs. Georgetown softball game and the Pentucket vs. Ipswich track meet are still scheduled to take place this afternoon (for now), while the Newburyport-Triton and Pentucket-North Reading softball games, the Pentucket-North Reading boys and girls tennis matches, the Newburyport-Triton girls tennis match, and the Amesbury-Triton and Newburyport-Lynnfield track meets will all take place on Thursday. For the latest dates and times, visit Mascores.com.
All-Rookie honors
Newburyport's Max Katavolos and Caroline Affolter have been named to the Northeast-10 Conference All-Rookie team for lacrosse, the league announced this week. Katavolos, a former Newburyport High star, turned in a brilliant sophomore season for Saint Michael's men's lacrosse, his first full season of college lacrosse after the pandemic limited him to three games as a freshman. Katavolos finished with a team-high 25 goals and three assists along with 26 ground balls and four caused turnovers. He led the Purple Knights to the NE10 Tournament for the first time since 2013 and enjoyed a historic performance in the team's 10-7 loss to Assumption, scoring six goals, the most by a Purple Knight player in an NE10 Tournament game since 2007.
Affolter, a freshman who formerly played at Central Catholic, has played in all 12 of Bentley's games and has tallied 17 goals and two assists while leading the Falcons to a 10-2 record and a trip to the NE10 Tournament Northeast Division finals. Affolter's biggest game came in Monday's NE10 semifinal against Assumption, when she scored the game-winning goal in overtime to beat the Greyhounds 10-9 and advance to Thursday's final against Saint Anselm.
Hometown showdown
Two of the top baseball players to come out of the Triton area in recent years went head to head on the college diamond last week, as former Triton star and Rowley resident Jared Berardino and Governor's Academy alum and Newbury resident Zack Clough both enjoyed huge performances when their Assumption and Saint Anselm baseball teams met. Berardino was the top performer on the day, going 5 for 5 with two home runs, a double and three runs scored to lead Assumption to a 16-3 win. Clough did his part for Saint Anselm as well, blasting a solo home run while going 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Captains Corner
With spring sports underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Post 150 Nor’Easters Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Post 150 Nor’Easters Baseball season. Players that live in the school districts of Amesbury, Georgetown, Ipswich, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton are eligible to play. Players born in 2002 and 2003 are eligible for Sr. Legion, and players born 2004 and 2005 and after are eligible for Jr. Legion baseball. If enough players sign up the program could offer additional Senior and Junior teams. Games will be played against other teams from Essex County. The season begins approximately June 17 and will end with a State Tournament around August 8. Every effort will be made to keep high school teammates together if possible. Player registration will end on May 15, when the insurance and league fees are due. Contact Mike Quinn at post150baseball@gmail.com or 978-364-3468 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.