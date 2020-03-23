Sports in a Minute: Patriots reportedly cut kicker Stephen Gostkowski

Pats cut Gostkowski
Days after Tom Brady left the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise, the Patriots have reportedly decided to move on from their next longest-tenured player. According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots released longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski on Monday, cutting loose the franchise’s all-time points leader and the team’s starting kicker of 14 seasons.
Since his arrival in 2006, Gostkowski had been one of the most reliable kickers in football, converting 374 of 428 (87.4%) field goals and 653 of 664 extra-point kicks (98.3%), good for 1,775 regular season points. He also went 39 for 44 (88.6%) on field goals and 88 for 92 (95.6%) on extra points in 28 career playoff games, including the game-sealing 41-yard field goal to effectively clinch New England’s 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 for his third Super Bowl championship.
Gostkowski also played in 204 out of a possible 224 regular games over his 14 years with New England, but last fall he struggled with a hip injury that eventually landed him on injured reserve after just four games. With his departure, special teams captain Matthew Slater is now the longest-tenured member of the Patriots (2008).
Final rankings
The 2019-20 winter season is officially in the books, and the Boston Globe and Boston Herald have each published their year-end rankings for the top teams in Eastern Mass. Nine local teams are among those who have received recognition, either in the overall top 20 or in one of the Herald’s divisional rankings.
For boys basketball, Newburyport and Amesbury were ranked at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively in the Herald’s Division 3 North rankings, with CAL rival Hamilton-Wenham earning the No. 2 spot. Georgetown was also included at No. 4 in the Herald’s Division 4 North rankings.
In girls basketball, Pentucket finished the season ranked No. 18 in the Globe’s Top 20 poll and No. 21 in the Herald’s Top 25, one spot behind CAL rival and Division 2 North champion North Reading in both. North Reading and Pentucket also went 1-2 in the Herald’s Division 2 North rankings, with Newburyport ranking No. 6 behind them. Amesbury came in at No. 2 in the Herald’s Division 3 North rankings.
Triton boys hockey was not ranked in the final Globe poll, but the Vikings did come in at No. 18 overall in the Herald’s Top 20, edging past CAL rival Masconomet (No. 19). The two schools also went 2-3 in the Division 2 North rankings behind sectional champ Lincoln-Sudbury.
Finally in girls hockey, Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover still finished near the top of the heap despite its disappointing first round exit. The one-loss HPNA girls finished No. 6 in the Globe’s rankings and No. 7 in the Herald’s, with the Hillies ranking No. 5 in the Herald’s Division 1 rankings while Masconomet came in at No. 16.
NECC baseball
Like athletes on other teams, the Northern Essex baseball players — Amesbury’s Levi and Logan Burrill among them — were crushed when they found out that their season had been cancelled, something they heard just one day before their scheduled departure south for their annual Florida trip. The sophomores may have taken it the hardest, but there is relatively good news on that front. One sophomore, Mike Stellato, is already committed to Bryant and another, Jeff Mejia Jr., is mulling interest from several four-year colleges. Moreover, most of the other sophomores should be back next year according to head coach Jeff Mejia.
100-point scorers
We are still looking for help tracking down the area’s 100-point scorers in hockey, specifically those from Triton as well as the career goals, assists and points for Pentucket’s Billy Bomba (Class of 2004). All Newburyport and Amesbury High players, as well as the girls from Masconomet and HPNA co-op programs, have been accounted for. Any information readers may have that can help fill in the gaps, especially something like an old list of all-time 100-point scorers published in the Daily News or elsewhere at some point in the past (something from 2000-05 would be especially helpful), please contact me (Mac Cerullo) at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
NHS Wall of Fame
The Newburyport Wall of Fame is accepting nominations for 2020. Honorees should be men or women who have made significant contributions to athletics at Newburyport High School, including players, coaches, teachers, administrators or others. Students aren’t eligible until 20 years after their graduation from NHS, and all others will become eligible five years after the completion of their active service. The nomination deadline is June 1 and all nominations should be sent to Kathy Cutter at Newburyport High School, 241 High Street Newburyport MA. 01950, or to Paula Jo Souliotis at 17 Maple Street, Salisbury MA. 01952, or by email at pjsoul629@yahoo.com.
