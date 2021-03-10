Pentucket football resumes
After a nearly two-week pause due to COVID-19 concerns, the Pentucket varsity football team returned to action on Tuesday to resume preparations for the upcoming Fall 2 season. Tuesday’s practice was the team’s third of the preseason, and Pentucket will need to complete 15 days of practice to fulfill MIAA requirements and become eligible to compete in games. As a result of the delay Pentucket won’t be able to play in Weeks 1-2 of the season, but barring any additional setbacks the team should be able to open its season in Week 3 at Lynnfield on Friday, March 26.
CAL parents petition for away games
As the Fall 2 football season approaches, one particular issue that has come to the forefront for local fans is the matter of being able to attend away games. The league’s current policy is to only allow limited home fans for games, but with the state’s vaccination rollout continuing and large venues like Fenway Park and TD Garden set to welcome back limited numbers of fans, many parents argue that attending outdoor football games is safe and that limited numbers of away fans should be permitted too. The issue is particularly urgent for Pentucket fans, given that the team is currently without a home facility due to ongoing construction at the school, so all of Pentucket’s games this spring will be played on the road.
To press the league on the matter, parents have started a petition that has quickly gained wide traction. As of Tuesday night, the petition on Change.org had nearly 1,500 signatures from parents across the league and beyond. Those interested in signing the petition can find it by visiting change.org and searching “Cape Ann League.”
Triton volleyball wins opener
The Triton girls volleyball team started its Fall 2 season off on the right foot on Monday, picking up a hard fought 3-1 win over North Reading. Triton lost the first set 25-19 before coming back and winning each of the next three sets 25-23. Mia Berardino led the way with five kills and six blocks, Evelyn Pearson had four kills and two aces, Emily Hoggard had seven blocks and Molly Kimball had 15 assists.
“The kids played an inspired match,” said coach Karen Christian, making her head coaching debut after years serving as JV coach. “They really played well together as a team.”
Triton will be back in action Wednesday against reigning CAL champion Lynnfield.
Hurley shines in debut
Former Pentucket girls basketball great Angelica Hurley finally made her college debut this past weekend as the St. Joseph’s (Maine) women’s basketball team opened its pandemic-delayed 2020-21 season by smashing UMaine Augusta 77-32 on Saturday. The freshman from Groveland came off the bench and led the Monks with 16 points, shooting 6 for 9 from the field in only 17 minutes while grabbing five rebounds as well.
For that performance, Hurley earned her first career start the following day on Sunday and had five points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in the team’s 72-29 win. The Monks will next take on Colby College for a pair of games this weekend.
McLaren debuts for Endicott
Much like Hurley, Newburyport’s Parker McLaren also made his college debut this past weekend, finally getting on the court for Endicott College as the Gulls opened the 2020-21 season with a two-game series against Suffolk. McLaren scored six points off the bench in the season-opening 95-84 loss on Saturday and followed that with seven points in Endicott’s 95-91 win the following day. Endicott will next face Nichols in a two-game set this coming weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.