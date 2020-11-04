Pentucket clinches share of CAL
The Pentucket girls soccer team has officially clinched at least a share of its first Cape Ann League title in more than a decade, beating Lynnfield 3-1 on Tuesday to improve to 6-1-1 on the season. Jacey Jennings led the way with two goals and an assist, Riley Bucco added a goal and Mackenzie Currie and Greta Maurer each tallied assists as well.
Pentucket also piled on the goals in its 8-0 win over Rockport on Monday as well. Currie posted a hat trick with three goals, Jennings had a goal and four assists, Sabrina Campbell, Syeira Campbell, Helen Olson and Bucco all had goals and Mollie Cahalane, Summer Goodwin and Jamie Dahlgard each had assists. Pentucket can clinch the CAL Kinney title outright with a win in its last two games at Manchester Essex on Friday or at North Reading on Sunday.
One win from glory
The Newburyport boys soccer team took care of business with a 3-0 win over Ipswich on Monday, moving within one win of clinching its first CAL championship in program history. Max Gagnon, Brady O’Donnell and Will Acquaviva scored Newburyport’s goals, with Ryan Archer, Trevor Ward and O’Donnell adding assists. Tommy Jahn made three saves to post the shutout.
With the win Newburyport is now 7-0-2 on the season, a half-game ahead of North Reading (7-1-1) for first place in the CAL Kinney standings with one game to play. Newburyport can clinch the title outright with a win over Lynnfield (6-1-1) on Wednesday, but a loss or a tie would open the door to North Reading and Lynnfield to steal the crown at the last moment. Newburyport and Lynnfield will play at Newburyport High School on Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m.
Still in the hunt
Georgetown field hockey remains tied for second in the CAL Baker standings after tying North Reading 1-1 on Tuesday, keeping the Royals in the hunt for the league title with less than a week remaining. Gianna Gaeta had the lone goal on a penalty stroke and Bronwyn Hadley made 15 saves in goal. Georgetown is now 5-2-1 with two games remaining and stands 1.5 games back of Manchester Essex (6-1). In order for the Royals to catch the Hornets, Georgetown will need to win its last two games against Pentucket and Rockport and hope that Manchester Essex records a tie and a loss or worse over its last three games.
Pettet powers Amesbury
Alyssa Pettet scored two goals to help lead Amesbury girls soccer to a 2-1 win over Triton on Monday. Pettet finished a nice play assisted by McKenna Hallinan and also scored on a penalty kick to help the Indians improve to 4-3-2 on the season. Amesbury concludes its season on Wednesday against Ipswich.
Pentucket stays perfect
The Pentucket girls cross country team all but wrapped up the CAL Kinney title on Monday, beating North Reading 16-46 to improve to 4-0 on the year. Ella Edic, Kaylie Dalgar and Audrey Conover all crossed the finish line together in a three-way tie for first (21:43), Emily Rubio took fourth (21:52) and Brianna Whyman placed sixth (23:04) to round out the scoring. On the boys side, Pentucket lost a narrow 28-29 race to North Reading to fall to 0-4. Colin Costa placed second overall in 17:44, Jack Fahey took fifth (18:58), Matt Beaulieu was sixth (19:21) and Nolan Cole seventh (19:22). Pentucket will wrap up its season on Thursday with a rematch against Hamilton-Wenham.
