Pentucket golf downs Lynnfield
The Pentucket golf team picked up its first win of the season on Thursday, edging past Lynnfield in a tight 93-91 match. Ava Spencer was Pentucket’s top scorer with 24 points, and she was followed by Ethan Davey (18 points), Dom Cignetti (15 points) and Colby Jaslowich (13 points). With the win Pentucket is now 1-4 on the season.
Hat trick for Callie
Newburyport field hockey’s Callie Beauparlant recorded her second hat trick of the season on Thursday, scoring three goals in her team’s 4-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Blake Parker scored the fourth goal and Newburyport got assists from Shannon Brennan, Ashley Ventura, Lilly Ragusa and Meg Murray. Jane Mettling made one save for the shutout as Newburyport improved to 5-0 on the season.
Triton cross country sweeps
The Triton cross country teams took care of business against North Reading on Thursday, with the boys winning 22-35 while the girls won 18-44. Graham Stedfast and Sarah Harrington were the top overall finishers in their respective races, with Griffin White (3rd), Jack O’Shea (5th), Sam O’Shea (6th) and Cole Jacobsen (7th) rounding out the top five for the boys while Erin Wallwork (2nd), Robin Sanger (4th), Ella Visconti (5th) and Ava Burl (6th) were the top finishers for the girls. The Triton boys are now 3-0 while the girls improve to 2-1.
Big group finish
The Newburyport girls cross country team started together and finished together in Thursday’s 15-50 rout of Lynnfield, with Hailey LaRosa, Caroline Walsh, Elizabeth Boelke, Caroline Kelly, Abigail Kelly and Gianna Minichiello all crossing the finish line as a group in first overall. The boys were a bit more spread out but still won easily for a 20-43 victory, with Sam Walker, Bradford Duchesne, Matt Murray, Sean Brennan, Peter King, Aimon Fadil and Nathan Berry finishing 2-through-8 to pick up the win. The Newburyport girls remain unbeaten at 3-0 while the boys are now 2-1.
Rubio dominates
Reigning Daily News Girls Cross Country MVP Phoebe Rubio and her Pentucket girls cross country team made their fall debuts on Thursday, taking down Hamilton-Wenham 21-39. Rubio took first overall, Kaylie Dalgar finished third in her first high school race, and Ella Edic (4th), Audrey Conover (6th) and Emily Rubio (7th) rounded out the top five. The Pentucket boys lost their opener 26-31, with Colin Costa leading the way in second overall.
More rain coming
Due to inclement weather in the forecast over the next couple of days, several games scheduled for Friday and Saturday have already been postponed. Those include Pentucket field hockey, boys soccer and girls soccer’s games against Manchester Essex as well as Triton field hockey, boys soccer and girls soccer’s games against Rockport. The Triton vs. Rockport soccer games will be made up on Monday while the other games are still to be determined.
Pentucket cleared to play
Despite West Newbury shifting into the “red” in the state’s latest COVID-19 report, Pentucket Regional High School will still be permitted to continue with moderate risk sports. Pentucket athletic director Dan Thornton confirmed that since the school already shut down athletics and switched to remote learning for a week while local health agents investigated the cluster that prompted the state’s “red” designation, they’re good now that the investigation is finished and the school has been given the all clear to switch back to hybrid learning.
