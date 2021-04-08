Sports in a Minute: Pentucket hires Palmer as new girls lacrosse coach

Pentucket hires Palmer
Pentucket girls lacrosse will have a new head coach leading the way when the program returns to action this spring, as Angela Palmer was announced as the team’s new coach by the school this week. Palmer, who is originally from Baltimore, played a year of Division 1 college lacrosse at the University of Delaware after earning Maryland All-State honors in high school. She has since spent the last eight years with the Pentucket Youth Lacrosse program, serving as director for the past six years and having recently took over as president, and she has also coached many of the current Pentucket girls varsity players during their youth days. Palmer succeeds Erica Weber, who went 8-9 in her lone season as coach back in 2019.
Reyes returns to Governor’s
Former Governor’s Academy girls basketball star Ceci Reyes has returned to her alma mater and will serve as the program’s new head coach, the school confirmed this week. Reyes played four years for Governor’s and was a team captain and All-ISL Honorable Mention selection as a senior in 2012 before going on to attend Merrimack College, where she joined the women’s basketball team as a walk-on as a junior and became a team captain her senior year in 2017-18.
Pentucket volleyball falls
The Pentucket girls volleyball team wrapped up its regular season on Wednesday with a 3-0 loss to Hamilton-Wenham. The Generals won 25-15, 25-17 and 25-13 to finish 6-4 on the year, ensuring the team will earn a top four seed in the CAL Tournament and host its quarterfinal opener. Pentucket finishes 2-8 and will be the No. 7 seed, meaning Pentucket will open the tournament on the road at No. 2 seeded Newburyport.
Georgetown volleyball drops finale
The Georgetown girls volleyball team shrugged off a lopsided first-set loss to tie the match with a nice second-set performance, but the Royals couldn’t keep the momentum going and fell to Ipswich 3-1 on Wednesday. Ava Hughes led the team with 10 assists and two aces, Gabriella Rizza had five kills, Chloe Arruda had four digs and Lily Caplin had two blocks as Georgetown lost 5-25, 25-21, 11-25, 9-25. With the loss Georgetown wraps up the regular season at 0-10 and will face CAL regular season champion Lynnfield in the first round of the CAL Tournament next week.
Captains Corner
With Fall 2 sports underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
ITBR Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Inter-Town Babe Ruth season. Players ages 13-15 that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible, with the 13 and 14 year old divisions expected to start playing in mid-April while the 15-year-old division likely won’t start until mid-June to avoid high school conflicts. Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31 and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or by email at post150baseball@gmail.com.
