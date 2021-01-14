Two straight for Pentucket
Pentucket hockey picked up its second straight win to start the season on Wednesday, beating Hamilton-Wenham 4-2. Carson Purcell and Nolan Gorski led the way, each recording a goal and an assist, Jack Stewart and Dom Cignetti each had a goal and Richie Hardy and Nolan Cole each tallied assists. Pentucket will face its toughest test of the year so far on Saturday when the team takes on Cape Ann League title contender Triton at the Graf Rink.
Clippers crush Lynnfield
Newburyport girls basketball once again picked up a convincing victory on Wednesday, rushing out to a huge lead for the third straight game en route to a 61-29 win over Lynnfield. Deirdre McElhinney led the way offensively with 13 points and three 3-pointers, Jacqueline Doucette added 11 points and Emma Foley nine points. Newburyport is now 4-0 on the season and will face North Reading on Friday in a rematch of last year's Division 2 North semifinal. On the boys side, Newburyport also beat Lynnfield by a tight 61-56 margin to improve to 3-0 on the year.
Royals stay perfect
Georgetown boys basketball cruised to an easy 46-23 over Rockport on Wednesday, playing suffocating defense from start to finish to help improve to 4-0 on the season. Justin Murphy led the way with 14 points and a pair of 3-pointers, while Cory Walsh added nine points on three 3-pointers and Harrison Lien had seven points on a pair of threes. Next up for Georgetown will be Manchester Essex on Friday.
Vikings fall in OT
The Triton boys basketball team came from behind in the fourth quarter to force overtime on Wednesday night, but the Vikings could not finish the job in the extra session, falling to Manchester Essex 50-48. Quintin McHale, Dylan Wilkinson and Griffin DuPuis all had 11 points for the Vikings, who are now 1-2 and will host Ipswich on Friday.
ITBR Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Inter-Town Babe Ruth season. Players ages 13-15 that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible, with the 13 and 14 year old divisions expected to start playing in mid-April while the 15-year-old division likely won’t start until mid-June to avoid high school conflicts. Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31 and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or by email at post150baseball@gmail.com.
Spartans Spring AAU Basketball
Tryouts for the 2021 Spartans Spring AAU Basketball program are approaching and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the Sports Barn Facility in Hampton, N.H. Tryouts for boys and girls in grades 2-6 will run from 3 to 4 p.m., boys and girls in grades 7-8 will be 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. and high school boys and girls will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Chris Coates at coatesnew@hotmail.com.
