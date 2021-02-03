Sports in a Minute: Pentucket's Cleary earns Division 1 walk-on offer from Wagner football

Cleary receives Division 1 offer
Former Pentucket quarterback Peter Cleary has earned an offer to play Division 1 FCS football at Wagner as a preferred walk-on, he announced on Twitter earlier this week. The offer is Cleary’s first by a Division 1 school, though he plans to take more time before making a final decision on his college plans, he said Tuesday.
Cleary, who is currently completing a post-grad year at the New Hampton School in New Hampshire, turned in a record-setting senior year for Pentucket football in 2019. That fall Cleary set single-season school records for passing yards (1,715) and passing touchdowns (22) while leading the team to a 9-2 record and a trip to the Division 5 North semifinals. He was also a standout on the basketball and baseball teams and subsequently earned The Eagle-Tribune’s Max Bishop Award, which honors the top three-sport athlete in the Merrimack Valley/Southern New Hampshire region.
Snow postponements
This week’s snowstorm wiped out virtually all of the high school games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, and they will all now be made up over the next two weeks. For Monday’s Newburyport vs. Triton basketball games, the boys matchup will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m. and the girls will play next Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 5:45 p.m. The Newburyport vs. Marblehead girls hockey game originally scheduled for Monday has also been postponed and will be played Monday, Feb. 15, at noon at the Connery Rink in Lynn.
The Pentucket vs. Rockport girls basketball game, which was originally scheduled for Monday and subsequently pushed to Tuesday, has been moved again and will now be played Friday at 4 p.m. Pentucket boys basketball will also play Rockport on Friday at 6 p.m. and its game against Ipswich originally planned for Tuesday will now be played next Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6:15 p.m. Lastly, the Triton vs. North Reading boys and girls basketball games planned for Tuesday will be made up on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
HPNA rallies!
Trailing 2-0 heading into the third period, the Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover girls hockey team rallied with three goals down the stretch to pull out a thrilling 3-3 tie against Andover on Sunday. The Hillies got goals from Shelby Nassar, Kaitlyn Bush and Cassy Doherty in the tie, and goalie Kira Connors made 30 saves to keep HPNA in contention. HPNA is now 1-3-1 on the year and will play Methuen-Tewksbury on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Stauss takes off
Newburyport girls hockey looks like it has something in freshman Abby Stauss, who has broken out over the last two games to emerge as one of the Clippers’ top scorers. First Stauss tallied a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Masconomet, and on Sunday the Georgetown High student scored two late goals to help Newburyport pull out a 2-2 tie against Beverly. Stauss (3-2-5) now leads Newburyport in scoring with five total points, which also puts her in a tie for second in the region with HPNA’s Brooke Duquette (0-5-5) and behind only Hillies star Kaitlyn Bush (6-1-7). She and the Clippers will be back in action on Saturday at home against Medford.
Captains Corner
With winter sports finally underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.