Sports in a Minute: Pentucket's Jennings earns All-New England honors for girls soccer

Jennings named All-New England
The Eastern Mass Girls Soccer Coaches Association announced its annual awards on Wednesday, and seven Greater Newburyport area girls soccer stars were among those honored. Pentucket’s Jacey Jennings was among 10 players statewide to receive All-New England honors, earning the prestigious award on top of also being named All-State for the second straight year. Amesbury’s Alyssa Pettet and Newburyport’s Allie Waters were also named All-State, Pentucket’s Syeira Campbell was named First Team All-EMass, and Amesbury’s Avery Hallinan, Newburyport’s Deirdre McElhinney and Pentucket’s Mackenzie Currie were all named Second Team All-EMass.
In addition to their All-State honors, Waters and Pettet were both also among 44 players statewide honored by the EMGSCA as their respective Team MVPs.
CAL ADs reverse course
The Cape Ann League’s athletic directors have reversed course on their previous decision to limit all teams to two nominations for All-CAL consideration, and instead the league will return to its usual format in which teams that finish higher in the standings are awarded more nominations, according to CAL Commissioner Les Murray. Coaches are expected to vote on and finalize their respective sports’ All-CAL selections over the next week or so.
In addition, the CAL has also decided that the upcoming winter sports season will begin no sooner than Dec. 14. The MIAA is expected to finalize the structure of the upcoming winter season by Friday, and the league may take additional action once the specifics of those plans are announced.
COVID Task Force approves modifications
According to Matt Feld of the Boston Herald, the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force has approved the modifications agreed upon by the MIAA’s various sports committees and the MIAA Sports Medicine Committee. The COVID-19 Task Force is now expected to present its recommendations to the MIAA Board of Directors on Friday, at which time we should have a clearer picture on how the winter season will look.
Patriots activate Burt
Lynnfield’s Jake Burt has been activated from injured reserve and rejoined the New England Patriots practice squad on Wednesday after missing three weeks due to an undisclosed injury. The former St. John’s Prep and Boston College standout is now one of three healthy tight ends available to the Patriots, joining Ryan Izzo and Jordan Thomas, both of whom are on the 53-man roster. Offensive lineman Justin Herron also returned to practice after three weeks on IR, though wide receiver Julian Edelman did not despite also being eligible to return.
The Patriots had 13 players listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice report, down slightly from last week but still encompassing a significant portion of the active roster. The list includes linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), kicker Nick Folk (back), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), linebacker Terez Hall (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (ankle, chest), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), offensive lineman Shaq Mason (calf), defensive end John Simon (elbow), offensive lineman Joe Thuney (ankle), defensive end Deatrich Wise (knee, hand) and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (ankle).
Holiday Fundraiser
The Newburyport High School All-Sports Boosters will be selling wreaths and poinsettias from Nunan’s as part of its upcoming Holiday Fundraiser. Funds raised will go to support student-athlete scholarships, personalized sweatshirts for junior athletes, the needs of individual teams and plaques for team titles. Orders are due by Wednesday, Nov. 25, and pick-up will be at the Nock Middle School on Saturday, Nov. 28, between 9 a.m. and noon. Wreaths and poinsettias range in price from $12.50 to $25 each, and anyone who would like an order form can contact Marilyn Cahalane at mjcahalane@comcast.net.
Virtual Turkey Trot
Registration is now open for the Maudslay Turkey Trot, which will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. Runners can complete a 5K route anywhere they like, whether on the official course at Maudslay State Park or elsewhere, and official times will be posted online at the end of November. All race proceeds will benefit local charities, including Our Neighbor’s Table, Pettengill House and the Salvation Army, and entrants will also receive a T-shirt. Registration is $25 per runner, and for more information visit www.joppaflatsrunningclub.com.
