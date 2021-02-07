King of the hill
Pentucket’s Adam Payne finished the North Shore Ski League’s regular season in style on Friday, taking first overall in the league-wide competition for the first time after placing second overall the previous three races for the Haverhill ski co-op. Fellow Pentucket skier Henry Hartford took fourth overall as the Hillies finished the year 5-3, by far the program’s best record in recent memory, and Triton’s Mia Gustafson took 13th to lead the Haverhill girls, who finished the year 2-7.
In addition, the Newburyport boys finished 1-7 and the girls were 3-5 after both lost their races to Austin Prep and Andover. Lily Chorebanian was the top Newburyport skier, finishing 17th in the girls race this past Thursday, and Ian Keller took 51st to lead the boys on Friday. The NSSL will conclude its season on Thursday with the Interscholastic Meets.
Kirby leads Clippers
Newburyport’s Izzy Kirby had herself a night on Saturday, tallying four points to help the Newburyport girls hockey team beat Medford 8-3. Kirby had two goals and two assists, Erin Irons had two goals, Shannon Brennan had a goal and an assist, Fiona Dunphy, Hannah Gross and Ellie Turgeon all had goals and Abby Stauss, Grace Kelleher, Brooke Rogers, Katie Brown and Kaylie Sullivan each tallied assists. Goalies Allie Bell and Anika Repczynski had five saves each as the Clippers improved to 4-2-1 on the year.
Newburyport girls stay perfect
For the second time this season, Newburyport girls basketball picked up a decisive win over rival Amesbury, downing the CAL Baker Division champions 49-31 on Friday night. Jackie Doucette (11 points) and Emma Foley (10 points) led a balanced scoring effort by the Clippers, while Amesbury was led by Avery Hallinan (10 points). Newburyport is now 8-0 on the year while Amesbury is now 6-2 after bouncing back with a blowout win over Rockport on Saturday.
Perfect weekend for Pentucket hoops
The Pentucket boys and girls basketball teams each had a strong showing over the weekend, sweeping their games against Rockport. The boys won their second game of the season by beating the Vikings 54-46, getting 15 points from Kenny Lee, 14 points from Nick Daly and nine points from Chase Dwight. For the girls, Pentucket won 54-20 after getting another strong showing from Mackenzie Currie, who led the team with 16 points. The boys are now 2-3 on the year while the girls improved to 8-1.
ITBR Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Inter-Town Babe Ruth season. Players ages 13-15 that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible, with the 13 and 14 year old divisions expected to start playing in mid-April while the 15-year-old division likely won’t start until mid-June to avoid high school conflicts. Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31 and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or by email at post150baseball@gmail.com.
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.