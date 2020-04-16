Shriners Football All-Stars
The Shriners All-Star Football Game isn’t going to happen this year, with the game falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic like just about every other sporting event on the horizon. Yet even though the game has been canceled, the players who would have participated are still being honored, and two Greater Newburyport standouts are among the gridirons greats to earn recognition. Newburyport’s Walker Bartkiewicz and Pentucket’s Jacob Codair were both selected to the North Team, as were seven other athletes from Cape Ann League schools. The others included Masconomet’s Jack Corcoran and Will Hunter, Hamilton-Wenham’s Chance Augustine and Ian Coffey, Ipswich’s Cam James, Lynnfield’s Clayton Marengi and Manchester Essex’s Henry Doane.
Adamsky to WPI
Another Georgetown baseball standout has earned an opportunity to continue their career at the next level, as Jacob Adamsky will reportedly play Division 3 college ball at WPI, according to the Georgetown athletics Twitter account. Adamsky is coming off a great junior season in which he led the Royals with a 2.03 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41.1 innings pitched, and he is expected to rank as one of the area’s top overall pitchers should the season proceed this spring. Adamsky is the latest Georgetown athlete to commit to a college program, following teammates Jason Bellefeuille (Gordon College baseball) and Stephen MacDonald (WPI football).
Were you at the 99-6 game?
The 1951 Thanksgiving football game between Amesbury and Newburyport, which Amesbury famously won 99-6, is one of the most infamous and legendary games ever played in Greater Newburyport history. Next week we’re looking to highlight that game, and in order to do so we’re looking to speak to anyone who played in that game or who attended as a fan to help get the fullest picture possible of what it was like to be there that day. Anyone interested in sharing their experience can contact Mac Cerullo at 978-961-3150 or by email at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
Port girls lacrosse steps up
Huge shoutout to the Newburyport girls lacrosse program, which has spent its spring hiatus working to raise money for local charities. The Clippers combined to raise $5,120 in total for Our Neighbor’s Table and the Pettingell House, with each organization receiving a donation of $2,560 to help support local residents in need.
NHS Wall of Fame
The Newburyport Wall of Fame is accepting nominations for 2020. Honorees should be men or women who have made significant contributions to athletics at Newburyport High School, including players, coaches, teachers, administrators or others. Students aren’t eligible until 20 years after their graduation from NHS, and all others will become eligible five years after the completion of their active service. The nomination deadline is June 1 and all nominations should be sent to Kathy Cutter at Newburyport High School, 241 High Street Newburyport MA. 01950, or to Paula Jo Souliotis at 17 Maple Street, Salisbury MA. 01952, or by email at pjsoul629@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.