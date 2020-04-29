Stepping up, helping others
Shoutout to Paula Garrant and the Reid Landry Garrant Foundation for stepping up and making a meaningful difference during these tough times. Earlier this month the foundation, which was established in memory of former Pentucket football star Reid Garrant after his death at age 22 of leukemia in 2018, purchased a bicycle and presented a $500 check to an Allston resident named Max Chris Perkins.
Perkins has been battling leukemia for seven years and needed a way to safely get to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute to receive treatment. He was hesitant to use public transit during the coronavirus outbreak due to his compromised immune system, so he put up a Facebook post asking if he could borrow a bike. Garrant, who had met Perkins once before at a restaurant while he was receiving treatment and she was attending a bereavement group following her son's death, saw the post and immediately responded saying that she and the foundation would buy one for him. She presented him with the orange bike (the color of leukemia awareness) and surprised him with the check — while maintaining social distance — on April 17.
Garrant said afterwards that helping people in Massachusetts dealing with leukemia and who have financial hardship is exactly how she hoped to honor Reid's memory. As it worked out, the bike shop she purchased Perkins' bicycle at happened to be called "Landry's," which was Reid's middle name.
Agganis games canceled
Due to the ongoing public health crisis surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the 2020 Agganis All-Star Games have been canceled, the organizers announced this week. The games were originally scheduled to take place June 21-25, though the Agganis Foundation will still award scholarships as planned.
“We waited as long as we reasonably could before cancelling,” said Paul Halloran, executive director of the Agganis All-Star Games. “The shutdown came just after we would have been starting the selection process for players. It seems highly unlikely that there will be gatherings of any appreciable number of people two months from now.”
The application process for Agganis scholarships has been ongoing since early March and the deadline for students to apply has been extended from April 30 to May 15. The application is available online at agganisfoundation.com, and scholarship winners will be notified by June 15 and will receive a $1,000 grant all four years they are in college.
Senior Salute
This week we are running a series recognizing all of the area's senior athletes. As part of that effort, we'd like to hear about your favorite memories, the biggest wins, the best pre or post-game bus rides, and all of the moments that made your high school athletic career special. Please reach out to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com or through a direct message on Twitter at @MacCerullo. If your school's feature has already run by the time you've seen this, submit a memory anyway and we'll try to run them all together at some point in the near future.
All-Decade Teams
In the coming weeks we will be honoring Greater Newburyport's top athletes from the past decade as part of our Daily News All-Decade teams. Selections will be from the Class of 2011 onwards, and anyone who would like to make a nomination should email Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Those submitting nominations should include as much information as possible, including season and career stats if available, awards and honors, as well as future success in college and beyond.
NHS Wall of Fame
The Newburyport Wall of Fame is accepting nominations for 2020. Honorees should be men or women who have made significant contributions to athletics at Newburyport High School, including players, coaches, teachers, administrators or others. Students aren’t eligible until 20 years after their graduation from NHS, and all others will become eligible five years after the completion of their active service. The nomination deadline is June 1 and all nominations should be sent to Kathy Cutter at Newburyport High School, 241 High Street Newburyport MA. 01950, or to Paula Jo Souliotis at 17 Maple Street, Salisbury MA. 01952, or by email at pjsoul629@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.