Sports in a Minute: Robertson scores 28 as Newburyport boys basketball wins opener

Robertson drops 28!
Newburyport boys basketball standout Jacob Robertson got off to a great start on Tuesday, opening the season with 28 points to lead his team to a 64-54 win over Ipswich. Robertson knocked down five 3-pointers to lead the way, with Ronan Brown adding 10 points, Andrew Cullen 8 points and Jack Fehlner 7 points. Newburyport is now 1-0 and will face Hamilton-Wenham on Friday.
Gillingham’s big start
Abigail Gillingham and the Newburyport girls basketball team got off on the right foot Tuesday, shutting out Ipswich in the first quarter en route to a 39-24 win on opening night. After Ipswich made a comeback following an 8-0 first quarter, Newburyport effectively put the game away in the fourth, outscoring the Tigers 16-4 down the stretch. Gillingham led the way offensively with 17 points and Deirdre McElhinney added nine points on two 3-pointers. Newburyport (1-0) will next face Hamilton-Wenham on Friday.
Pentucket in control
Pentucket girls basketball looked like its usual dominant self on Tuesday, blowing out Georgetown 63-15. The team got balanced scoring from across the roster, with Arielle Cleveland (12 points) and Abby Dube (11 points) leading the way offensively. Georgetown got the bulk of its scoring from Carena Ziolkowski, who scored two thirds of the Royals points with 10 points on the game. Pentucket is scheduled to play Ipswich on Monday, while Georgetown will get back on the court Friday against North Reading.
Pack the stands!
Pentucket basketball usually boasts one of the most intimate, packed crowds in the Cape Ann League. Obviously that won’t be the case this winter thanks to the pandemic, but like many college and professional teams, Pentucket is aiming to give fans a chance to be represented in the stands via cardboard cutout. As part of a fundraiser for the Pentucket girls and boys basketball teams, fans can have a cardboard cutout of themselves printed and placed in the stands for $30, and for $40 fans will get front row seats. Fans can also make a donation to Pentucket basketball without getting a cardboard cutout, and orders will be accepted through Sunday, Jan. 10. For more information and to place an order, visit: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Kx_pyWBhQmcnRJJkgSqPwxAlbwuxHDWka6l_6PczTq4/edit
Captains Corner
With winter sports finally underway, we at the Daily News are excited to once again honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Amesbury Youth Lacrosse
Registration for the Amesbury Youth Lacrosse Program is now open for the upcoming spring season. Players in grades 1-8 can sign up by visiting http://amesburyyouthlacrosse.leag1.com/. For more information, contact AYlacrosse@gmail.com.
