Sports in a Minute: Rowley Rams finish ITL regular season in strong playoff position

Rams finish strong
The Rowley Rams wrapped up their Intertown Twilight League regular season on Wednesday, beating the Ipswich Chiefs 4-0 to finish the season 7-3. The Rams now head into the postseason riding a three-game win streak, but while the team is guaranteed to finish with one of the top records in the league, it won't know its playoff seeding until the end of the weekend. As of now, the Rockport Townies (6-2) are in the best position to finish first with two games remaining against the Beverly Giants (2-6). The crucial series will be between the Manchester Mariners (5-3) and Hamilton Generals (5-3), who played the first of their two-game set late last night and will meet again tonight at 5:45 p.m. The playoffs will begin next Tuesday with the 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5 matchups, and the winners of those will face the top two seeds in a best-of-three series starting next Thursday.
Nor'Easters locked in
The Rowley Nor'Easters have officially locked down the No. 2 seed in the North Shore Baseball League playoffs, the latest achievement in what has been a resurgent season for the local club. Coming off a 6-18 campaign last year and several seasons of below-.500 baseball before that, the Nor'Easters currently find themselves 11-2 overall with one game to play Friday against the Peabody Champions. Rowley will finish behind only the Northeast Tides — who are led by a pair of Newbury standouts in Richie Fecteau and Zack Clough — and the Nor'Easters also boast the league's best run differential, with 100 runs scored and 25 runs allowed.
Essex County contenders
The Newburyport Senior Legion team has enjoyed a terrific summer, and with about a week left in the regular season the team is in a strong position to finish in the top two of the Essex County Senior League standings. Entering Thursday's late game against North Andover, Newburyport was 10-2-1 overall on the season, just a half-game back of first-place Beverly-Salem (11-3). The remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias unfortunately prevented Newburyport and Beverly-Salem from having their showdown on Tuesday night, but the two squads should have a good opportunity to meet in the playoffs down the road.
In the Essex County Junior League, Newburyport and Triton were each tied for first at 13-6 apiece entering last night's games, and the Pentucket Nor'Easters team remained above .500 at 8-7 overall.
Delaware postpones season
Will high school sports be played this fall? Other states are starting to reach their conclusions, and on Thursday the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that it will be postponing fall sports and holding condensed seasons starting this winter. Under Delaware's plan, fall sports will be sandwiched between the winter and spring seasons in March and April, and all three seasons will be condensed to allow time for all three.
Massachusetts is expected to issue its guidance on interscholastic sports soon, and the MIAA has already committed to following the state's recommendations. If Massachusetts does allow sports to go forward, schools will likely make their own choices on whether or not to participate based on local conditions and other factors.
