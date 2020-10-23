Pentucket girls top Newburyport
In one of the most highly anticipated cross country meets of the season, the Pentucket girls took down Newburyport 19-38 to seize control of the Cape Ann League title race. Phoebe Rubio and Kaylie Dalgar were the top overall finishers for Pentucket followed by Newburyport’s Hailey LaRosa in third, and then Audrey Conover, Ella Edic and Emily Rubio took fourth, fifth and seventh respective for Pentucket to clinch the meet. On the boys side Newburyport won 20-43, with Pentucket’s Colin Costa taking first overall as Newburyport’s Sam Walker, Peter King and Bradford Duchesne went 2-3-4 to take control of the meet.
Triton cross country sweeps
The Triton cross country teams took care of business against Lynnfield on Thursday, with both the boys and girls teams sweeping their meets by scores of 15-50. Jack O’Shea and Graham Stedfast finished together in first for the boys, and after Sarah Harrington took first for the girls a huge group of Vikings came in together to tie for second, including Robin Sanger, Erin Wallwork, Ava Burl and Ella Visconti. Ava Herrera and Alexa Bonasera also earned their best career finishes by taking sixth and eighth overall respectively.
Amesbury keeps winning
The Amesbury girls cross country team has gotten off to a great start, improving to 3-1 on the season after beating North Reading 19-40 on Thursday. Abbey Allain took first overall to lead the Indians, with Sadie Cacho-Negrete (second), Piper Hogg (fourth), Annica Chambers (fifth) and Julia Penny (seventh) all finishing near the front of the pack. The Amesbury boys lost their meet 26-31 to North Reading, with Alex Pucillo leading the Indians in third overall.
Triton golf bounces back
The Triton golf team is back to its winning ways, knocking off Pentucket 119-86 on Thursday afternoon to improve to 7-1 overall. Rick Gardella led the Vikings with 26 points, Cael Kohan had 25 points and Connor Houlihan had 21 points, while Ava Spencer led Pentucket with 24 points.
West Newbury still red
West Newbury was listed as “red” for the second straight week in the state’s most recent COVID-19 report released Thursday evening. Pentucket has been able to continue participating in sports over the past week after shutting down earlier this month to investigate a potential outbreak, and Lynnfield is also back into the red after dropping into the lower-risk categories in recent weeks. The full Cape Ann League situation breaks down as follows. Red: Lynnfield, Pentucket; Yellow: Amesbury, Georgetown, Newburyport, Triton; Green: Ipswich, North Reading; Unshaded: Manchester Essex, Hamilton-Wenham, Rockport.
NHS All-Sports Boosters Fundraiser
The Newburyport All-Sports Boosters have partnered with Loretta Restaurant, which is hosting a charity night on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to close. Loretta has offered to donate 15% of all food sales to the Boosters, which has had its fundraising considerably affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds raised this evening will help fund the Boosters’ primary initiatives, including student-athlete college scholarships, sweatshirts for each Junior athlete, CAL Awards and to support grants for all sports teams. Loretta’s phone number is 978-463-0000 and orders can be placed online at www.lorettarestaurant.com/onlineorder.
Spartans Basketball Winter Skills
Spartans Basketball will be holding Winter Skills sessions at the Sports Barn on 95 Drakeside road in Hampton, N.H. The program runs for eight weeks beginning on Friday, Nov. 20 from 4-5 p.m. (grades 2-6) and 5-6 p.m. (grades 7-12). The cost is $100 for unlimited skills sessions or $20 per drop in. Register at NHSpartans.com or e-mail CoatesNew@hotmail.com for more information.
