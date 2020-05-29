Sports in a Minute: Seven local lacrosse stars among those honored by EMGLCA

Lacrosse Awards
The Eastern Massachusetts Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association has announced the creation of four new Senior Awards in order to recognize the careers of the hundreds of seniors across the state who did not get to finish out their high school careers this spring due to the coronavirus. Among the many recipients were seven local girls, including Pentucket’s Tess Beech, who received the Community Service Award; Triton’s Paige Volpone and Pentucket’s Anna Wyner, who each received the Leadership Award; Newburyport’s Maggie Pons, Pentucket’s Talia Beech and Triton’s Jamie Bell, who all received the Scholar-Athlete Award; and Pentucket’s Amanda Drislane, who received the Sportsmanship Award.
NHS Wall of Fame
This Monday is the deadline for all nominations for the Newburyport Wall of Fame’s upcoming 2020 class. Honorees should be men or women who have made significant contributions to athletics at Newburyport High School, including players, coaches, teachers, administrators or others. Students aren’t eligible until 20 years after their graduation from NHS, and all others will become eligible five years after the completion of their active service. The nomination deadline is June 1 and all nominations should be sent to Kathy Cutter at Newburyport High School, 241 High Street Newburyport MA. 01950 or by email at pjsoul629@yahoo.com.
NHL exploring options
The NHL has reportedly identified 10 finalists to potentially serve as hub cities for the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs should hockey resume later this summer. The cities reportedly under consideration are Las Vegas, Columbus, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton. The final two or three cities will be selected based on government regulations, the frequency of COVID-19 in the community and the availability of testing.
The league has also reportedly informed teams to plan for a roster of 28 skaters and unlimited goaltenders for training camps, which wouldn’t start before early July. The playoffs would then begin with no fans in attendance several weeks later, and teams will have a personnel cap of 50 people in the city where games are being played.
Daily News All-Decade Teams
In the coming weeks we will be honoring Greater Newburyport’s top athletes from the past decade as part of our Daily News All-Decade teams. Selections will be from the Class of 2011 onwards, and anyone who would like to make a nomination should email Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
Those submitting nominations should include as much information as possible, including season and career stats if available, awards and honors, as well as future success in college and beyond. So far we have already published our All-Decade teams for football, basketball and hockey. Next up will be cross country/track, baseball and softball.
