State allows expanded attendance
This week the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs released new guidance for youth and amateur athletics allowing for outdoor high school sports to have fans. Under the new guidance outdoor facilities can hold up to 50% capacity including athletes, officials, administrators and fans as long as everyone wears masks and can maintain six feet of social distancing. The prior caps on the number of spectators per athlete have also been lifted, meaning schools will have the green light from the state to start admitting students and other previously excluded fans at games once they feel comfortable doing so.
Locally each school will continue to enforce their own attendance policies, but there should be more opportunities for fans going forward. Lynnfield athletic director Michael Bierwirth, for instance, confirmed that while the specifics are still being worked out, some number of Pentucket football fans will be admitted for the team's season opener on Friday. In addition, Triton athletic director Tim Alberts also confirmed that up to two family members per Newburyport athlete will also be allowed at this Friday's football game.
Burrill brothers go off
Amesbury's Logan and Levi Burrill had a monster weekend for Northern Essex Community College baseball, helping the Knights to three out of four wins over No. 5 ranked Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania. In the first game on Sunday, Logan Burrill hit three home runs to power a 11-6 win, finishing the game 3 for 4 with six RBI, and in the second game Levi Burrill pitched a complete-game with 11 strikeouts, no walks, five hits and two runs in a 3-2 victory. Then on Monday Burrill hit a fourth home run, tying the game at eight to help power what would eventually be an eight-run sixth inning in a 10-8 Northern Essex win, and in the last game he added two doubles in a 13-8 loss.
Zegarowski, Figueroa to Sweet 16
March Madness is in full effect, and this past weekend two Massachusetts standouts helped propel their teams to the Sweet 16. Former Hamilton-Wenham star Marcus Zegarowski led Creighton to its first Sweet 16 appearance in 47 years, scoring 17 points in the Bluejays' 63-62 first round win over No. 12 seeded UCSB and then 20 points in a 72-58 win over No. 13 seeded Ohio. Meanwhile, Lawrence's L.J. Figueroa helped Oregon upset No. 2 seed Iowa, scoring 21 points with seven rebounds in a 95-80 win while helping end the career of National Player of the Year favorite Luka Garza.
Another New England great, Geo Baker of Derry, N.H., also helped lead Rutgers to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 31 years. The Scarlet Knights beat Clemson 60-56 in the first round before falling to No. 2 seed Houston in a heartbreaking 63-60 loss.
Newburyport volleyball bounces back
Coming off last week's disappointing loss to Triton, the Newburyport girls volleyball team has responded with back to back wins over Georgetown and Hamilton-Wenham. The Clippers took care of business on Monday against the Generals with a 3-0 win, taking the first set 25-7, the second 25-13 and the third in a much tighter 27-25 finish. Viive Godtfredsen led the way with 10 kills, Sydney Yim tallied 15 assists and two aces, Abigail Gillingham had two blocks and Laney Lucci posted three digs. Newburyport is now 3-2 on the season and will be at Pentucket on Wednesday.
Amesbury Little League
Registration for the upcoming 2021 Amesbury Little League spring season is now open. Registration is open to residents of Amesbury or South Hampton ages 5 to 12. Tryouts for older players will take place March 27, and volunteers for coaching are also encouraged to reach out. For more information or to register, visit amesburylittleleague.org.
ITBR Baseball
Registration is now open for the upcoming Newburyport Inter-Town Babe Ruth season. Players ages 13-15 that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are eligible, with the 13 and 14 year old divisions expected to start playing in mid-April while the 15-year-old division likely won’t start until mid-June to avoid high school conflicts. Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31 and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or by email at post150baseball@gmail.com.
