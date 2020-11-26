Not unprecedented
For the first time in decades there will be no Thanksgiving football played in Greater Newburyport this year. While the disruption caused by the pandemic is unlike anything we’ve experienced in recent memory, it’s not unprecedented for a local rivalry game to not be played on Thanksgiving. In fact, only six years ago the 2014 Newburyport vs. Amesbury game was postponed from Thanksgiving morning due to a freak late November snowstorm. The game was made up two days later on Saturday, with Newburyport holding off Amesbury 27-20 at Landry Stadium thanks in large part due to an outstanding game by JJ Bajko, who scored two touchdowns and made two interceptions in the win.
One way or another, Newburyport and Amesbury have played every year since 1931, as have Triton and Pentucket since their rivalry began in 1975 and Georgetown and Manchester Essex since their Thanksgiving series began in 1991. Newburyport and Amesbury did not play each other in the four years between 1927 and 1930, nor did they play between 1922-24 and in 1918. The series officially began in 1915, though the two schools did play nine games before that between 1891 and 1908 that remain unsanctioned by both schools.
All-time series history
If not for the pandemic, this year’s matchup would have been the 98th in the Newburyport-Amesbury football rivalry. Newburyport currently leads Amesbury in the all-time series 52-39-6, and this year’s matchup would have been scheduled to take place at Landry Stadium. The two schools have split their last four matchups, with Newburyport winning its last two home games in 2017 and 2019 while Amesbury won its home games in 2016 and 2018. Newburyport’s previously mentioned 2014 win at Landry marked the last time a road team won on Thanksgiving.
This year would have also been the 49th meeting of Pentucket and Triton football, with Pentucket currently leading the all-time series 30-17-1 and the Thanksgiving series 28-16-1 (Pentucket and Triton played twice a year from 2013-15). Pentucket has won its last two games against Triton after the Vikings picked up two straight wins prior in 2016-17.
Georgetown and Manchester Essex were set to meet for the 65th time in their history, and the 34th time since their Thanksgiving series began in 1991 (including four additional non-Thanksgiving matchups). Manchester Essex leads the all-time series 37-27 and owns a 16-13 edge in games played on Thanksgiving.
Where we last left off...
Last Thanksgiving Newburyport pulled off a massive second half surge to beat Amesbury 34-20. The Clippers trailed at halftime 14-6 before outscoring the Indians 28-6 down the stretch, with running back Jacob Buontempo leading the way with 150 yard rushing and two touchdowns, including touchdown runs of 78 and 35 yards. Trevor Ward also had 109 yards rushing and a touchdown and sophomore quarterback Finn Sullivan threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Amesbury collectively rushed for 206 yards, with Brady Dore tallying a team-high 91 while Kyle Donovan had 66 yards from scrimmage and two touchdown runs.
Pentucket beat Triton 34-7 in its Thanksgiving game, with Jake Etter leading his team with seven catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. Peter Cleary threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, Andrew Melone rushed for 94 yards and Ryan Kiley scored two touchdowns in the second half. Ethan Tremblay led Triton with 96 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Georgetown lost to Manchester Essex 28-12, with Jared Graf scoring both of the Royals’ touchdowns to lead the way offensively.
Happy anniversary!
Ten years ago in 2010 Newburyport football engineering an impressive 26-0 shutout of Amesbury for the second of three straight wins over the Indians. Pentucket beat Triton 41-20 in the first of six straight Thanksgiving wins, and Georgetown shut out Manchester Essex 10-0.
Go back 20 years to the year 2000, Newburyport beat Amesbury in a much closer 26-24 win. Current Newburyport head coach Ben Smolski was a junior that year in what turned out to be the fourth of six straight Thanksgiving wins for the Clippers. Pentucket shut out Triton 33-0 and Georgetown throttled Manchester Essex 54-0.
Take it back 50 years to 1970 and Amesbury snapped Newburyport’s five-year winning streak with a satisfying 28-20 win. And a century ago, Newburyport and Amesbury met in 1920 for just their fifth official matchup. That game wouldn’t go down as one of the all-time classics, however, as the game ended in a 0-0 tie.
