Sports in a Minute: Son of Amesbury High hoops great Marshall turning heads in New Hampshire

The next generation
Any discussion of the greatest basketball players in Greater Newburyport history would have to include Dan Marshall, the former Amesbury High great (Class of 1991) who reigns as the area’s all-time leading scorer with 1,858 points. The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 33.4 points per game as a senior and went on to become a three-year captain at Assumption.
It probably won’t come as a surprise to hear that his son Jackson Marshall is pretty good at basketball too, and this past winter the younger Marshall helped lead Pinkerton Academy in New Hampshire to a terrific season. The 6-foot-6 freshman helped the Astros to a 9-3 record (they went 2-18 the year prior) despite two COVID-19 pauses that shut the team down for a total of 22 days. Marshall averaged 9.6 points per game and came on strong down the stretch, scoring a career-high 21 points in Pinkerton’s regular season finale before adding 20 in his team’s Division 1 state tournament loss to archrival Londonderry.
Cavanaugh earns NH honors
Elsewhere in New Hampshire, another local standout was recognized as one of the state’s top players as Merrimac’s Mike Cavanaugh earned Honorable Mention All-Division 3 honors after turning in a terrific senior year with Saint Thomas Aquinas. Cavanaugh led Saint Thomas to the N.H. Division 3 state quarterfinals this winter, helping the team to tournament victories over Somersworth and Prospect Mountain before falling 43-30 to Raymond High.
Hurley on a roll
Groveland’s Angelica Hurley is off to a terrific start to her college career with St. Joseph’s (Maine) women’s basketball. The former Pentucket great is currently second on the team in scoring with 11.3 points per game and is the team’s leading rebounder with 7.5 rebounds per game, helping the Monks to a perfect 4-0 start to the season. The freshman has largely accomplished this coming off the bench, though Hurley is also now third on the team in minutes played. She did start the team’s second game against UMaine-Augusta and at her current level of production should crack the starting lineup more regularly before long.
Katavolos set to resume career
Newburyport’s Max Katavolos was on his way to a breakout season as a freshman with Saint Michael’s College men’s lacrosse last spring before the pandemic cut his season short just three games into his college career. Now nearly a year later, Katavolos is set to resume his career when Saint Michael’s opens its 2021 season on Saturday at American International College. Katavolos recorded eight goals, three assists, eight ground balls and two caused turnovers in his three games last spring.
Gear to Share
Last year Newburyport High sophomore Luke O’Brien started his own community initiative called Gear to Share, in which he collected lightly used sporting equipment to be donated to local community organizations serving underprivileged youth so that those athletes might have access to equipment they might not otherwise have the means to afford. Later this month O’Brien will hold the latest Gear to Share effort, this time with a charity night at Flatbread Pizza in Amesbury on Tuesday, March 30. A portion of proceeds from that night’s sales will go towards Gear to Share, which will help support the initiative’s mission.
Newburyport Youth Hockey
Registration for the Newburyport Youth Hockey League’s 2021-2022 season is now open. Tryouts will be held the week of March 22. Anyone interested in registering should visit www.nyhl.org for more info and to sign up. Registration will close on Sunday, March 21. Anyone with additional questions can email directors@nyhl.org.
